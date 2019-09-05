Former local physician sentenced

WILMINGTON — A former local physician won’t serve any jail time, but hopes to turn his story of addiction into something positive.

Shawn Swick, 41, of Wilmington, faced a maximum of six years in prison and a possible $20,000 fine after pleading guilty to two counts of deception to obtain dangerous drugs, with the other charges being dismissed, in July.

Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck gave Swick a six-month suspended jail sentence, 40 hours of community service, and a year of community control.

Rudduck also asked that Swick attend the You-Turn status conferences (drug court) during the first Friday of every month.

“I think your case can be helpful for people in the community in the same situation you’re in,” said Rudduck.

The former member of the Main Medical Inc. medical staff was suspended from practicing medicine after he admitted writing nearly 200 prescriptions for four powerful opiates for his personal use.

In court in July, Swick confirmed the purpose of the forged prescriptions to Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck and told him he had since been getting treatment for his addiction.

When asked Thursday what led to his addiction, Swick believed it was after eye surgery for a detached retina.

He told the judge he would get headaches afterward, and the drugs helped. He has since taken an addiction program that has helped him overcome his need for medicine. According to him, the medicine helped “numb things.”

“I screwed up,” he said, hoping to rebuild both community trust and his medical career in the future.

