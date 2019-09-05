More municipal court decisions handed down

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 26 and Aug. 30, 2019:

• Ashley McCullough, 33, of Fayetteville, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. McCullough must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. A left of center violation was dismissed.

• Beverly Floyd, 58, of Clarksville, obstructing official business, fictitious registration, sentenced to one day in jail, fined $400, assessed $270 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge was dismissed.

• Vincent Reynolds, 50, of Wilmington, criminal damages, sentenced to one day in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Reynolds must have no contact with the victim and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year. The restitution is left open for the prosecutor to receive recipients from the victim.

• Xavier Cochran, 18, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Stephen Bowman, 50, of Oregonia, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, crossing yellow line violation, fined $1,050, assessed $135 court costs.

• Kyle Hensley, 39, of Clarksville, having an open container in a prohibited area, fined $100, assessed $50 court costs.

• Donald Hutchinson, 42, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Any no-contact order was vacated.

• William Rose, 35, of Wilmington, domestic violence, fined $250, assessed $135 court cost.

• Mark Hunt, 48, of Lancaster, drug possession, axle overload, fined $249, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Hunt.

• Mykle Marsden, 29, of Wilmington, going 97 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $75, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Marsden.

• Edward Brothers Jr., 54, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Brothers.

• William Belknap, 36, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $90, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Belknap.

• Maria Peake, 27, of Columbus, going 98 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Peake.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

