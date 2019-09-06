Buried newborn trial continues

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — A woman on trial in the death of her newborn daughter found buried in her family’s Ohio backyard told a detective the baby wasn’t alive at birth.

Prosecutors in southwest Warren County on Thursday showed jurors a video of Brooke Skylar Richardson’s two-hour interview with police in 2017 about two months after the baby’s death.

Richardson, who’s now 20, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges. Her lawyers have raised questions about whether the baby was stillborn.

In the videotaped interview, Richardson said she never meant to hurt the baby. She later apologized to her parents, who didn’t know she was pregnant, and told them she didn’t kill the baby.

Testimony was expected to continue Friday morning with the police officer who interviewed Richardson.

AG: Man a fake nurse

COLUMBUS (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man impersonated a licensed practical nurse for nearly four years using a stolen identity. Officials say that some of the patients he cared for were children.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says 27-year-old Martez Morris was arrested Thursday after being indicted last month in Franklin County on charges that include engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, identity fraud, tampering with records, Medicaid fraud and endangering children.

Officials say state investigators found evidence Morris stole the identity of a licensed practical nurse and was hired by two home health agencies in the Cincinnati area. Officials say he posed as a nurse from September 2015 until August of this year.

Court records don’t indicate whether Morris has an attorney.

Man wants PD to return pot

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A man confused about Ohio drug laws has called a police department demanding that officers return the small amount of marijuana they “stole” from him.

WXIX-TV reports the man told a Sharonville police dispatcher in an expletive-laced call Tuesday that it’s legal to possess 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of marijuana, and the amount officers seized was just 4 grams (0.14 ounces).

Sharonville police posted a recording of the call on their Facebook page. The suburban Cincinnati department wryly noted: “People may be a bit in the weeds, so we would like to take this opportunity to clear the haze.”

While some Ohio cities have decriminalized pot possession, it remains illegal in the state.

Sharonville police said they “don’t make the rules” but must uphold them. — Information from: WXIX-TV, http://www.fox19.com

Meteorologist in court

COLUMBUS (AP) — A longtime Columbus television meteorologist arrested for possessing child pornography has made his first court appearance.

A Franklin County Municipal Court judge set bond Friday for 60-year-old Mike Davis at $50,000 with conditions that he can’t have internet access or unsupervised contact with minors and must surrender his passport.

Davis has been a WBNS-TV meteorologist for decades. He was arrested Thursday at his Upper Arlington home on a felony charge of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin on Thursday said Davis possessed a “significant” number of images depicting children.

Defense attorney Terry Sherman asked the judge to release Davis on a personal bond saying he has strong ties to the community and no criminal record.

The case hasn’t been presented to a grand jury.