Wilmington FFA holds Greenhand Night


By Grace Brown - FFA chapter reporter

Students look at photos from field trips taken by the chapter in previous years.

Courtesy photos

Shown are Henry Hildebrandt, Thad Stucky and JR Singleton making the Greenhand poster.


The Wilmington FFA chapter held its annual Greenhand Night Aug. 27 for all Greenhand members in the chapter.

Members rotated through stations with the Officer Team. During the stations, Greenhand members created a poster with their green handprints to hang up outside the classroom.

They also learned about fun opportunities the chapter participates along with CDEs, SAEs, Official Dress, and the monthly chapter meetings.

Parents and guardians of the members met with the chapter adviser Emily Brautigam, talking about the class structure and parent responsibility.

