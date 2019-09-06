New Life Clinic starts free STI testing

The New Life Clinic will begin free and confidential testing and treatment for Sexually Transmitted Infections (S.T.I.’s) starting Tuesday, Sept. 10. Appointments are available every Tuesday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

A licensed Nurse Practitioner will be able to test men and women for H.I.V., Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, Hepatitis and Trichomoniasis.

Executive Director Sherry Weller said, “We hope to provide more comprehensive services so that each client has the opportunity to make informed decisions and be educated about their sexual health and their worth.”

The New Life Clinic is excited to bring this service to Clinton County helping those who are not insured or under-insured. New Life Clinic is striving to be the first choice in Wilmington, supporting sexual health, healthy relationships, pregnancy and parenting.

“Adding testing and treatment for STI’s isn’t a stray from our mission, it actually allows us to more fully care for and provide assistance to women and men who are sexually active,” said Weller. “We care about every life that we have the chance to work with…..because every life matters.”

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.newlifesupport.org or call 937-382-2424.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_New-Life-Logo-1.jpg