Veterans: Local help with benefits available

WILMINGTON — Veteran Service Officers are trained and accredited by the VA or other recognized organizations to aid veterans, their dependents, and survivors.

This includes not only applying for federal and state benefits but also providing resources related to the following:

Compensation and Pension — if you have a chronic or permanent injury or disability you can tie to your military service, you can put in a claim for it.

Health Care — It is income-based and the myth is that, because you’re a veteran, you can use the VA; well that isn’t entirely true. Many obstacles can make you ineligible, please come to see me to find out if you are or are not eligible,

Education & Training — There is a new program like the VA’s vocational rehab, but it extends to the veterans’ children with disabilities.

Employment — We assist veterans and sometimes civilians with finding jobs we have some listings of local jobs.

Burial & Survivor — If your spouse died of some military-related issue, the surviving widow could be eligible for a portion of the veteran’s benefits.

Housing — We have some housing information to assist homeless veterans.

Transportation — We provide transportation to VA medical appointments only in the local area.

Military Records — We can request the veteran’s military records from the National Archives in Missouri or the local ODVS in Columbus.

“I have the best job in the world, born and raised here, previously doing the same job at the Dayton VAMC,” said local Veteran Service Officer Jeff Rollins. “These are only some of the benefits you or your family may be eligible for, so please contact us at 937-382-3233 we can talk about it.”