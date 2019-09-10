Is your business prepared for a disaster? Chamber offers free program Sept. 26

Business owners, property owners, merchants, and service providers from around the county are invited to “Disaster Preparedness for Your Business,” hosted by The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, September 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Moyer Community Room of the Wilmington Municipal Building, 69 North South Street. “No one ever wants to think about the worst,” said Holley Freeman, Client Services Director and Commercial Restoration Specialist with ServiceMaster by Angler, “but the reality is that not having a plan can mean financial disaster for a business.” 40% of businesses never reopen after a disaster, so having the right disaster plan in place can ensure this doesn’t happen.

“An emergency disaster plan tailored for your business ensures that you’re able to have the right actions and resources deployed in case of a disaster,” said Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. The correct resources can cut or even prevent downtime in a business and minimize repair costs dramatically. “That’s why we’re proud to have Holley with us to offer this important program,” Rogers added.

The program is offered free of charge, thanks to a sponsorship from the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Lunch is available for $15, reserved in advance and payable at the door, or guests may bring their own lunch for free. To register for the program and lunch, call the Chamber at (937) 382-2737.

Chamber offers free program Sept. 26