Habitat receives donation

The Modern Woodmen of America agency made a matching gift $1,500 contribution to the Clinton County Habitat for Humanity golf outing recently.

Matt Moore, representative for the local agency, and Connie Adams, administrative assistant, presented the check at the September Habitat board meeting.

“We are very fortunate to have the support of Modern Woodmen of America,” said Jim Krusling, board member, representing the president, Tom Matrka. “They are great community benefactors and their gift demonstrates their belief in Habitat.

“The golf outing was a success because of Modern Woodman’s participation,” added Krusling. “We have much to be grateful for — our board members Wendell Compton and Len Perkins ensure that this is always a fun, well-run event.”

From left are Matt Moore, Mary Camp, Fadi Al-Ghawi, Jim Krusling, Wendall Compton, Connie Adams and Ed Blohm.