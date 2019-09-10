Goodwin descendants hold 53rd reunion

The 53rd annual reunion of the descendants of William, Rufus and Grant Goodwin, sons of Robert C. and Mary Harrell Goodwin, was held on Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Goodwin Family Farm near Blackhawk in Warren County. Hosts were Bruce and Carole Goodwin. There were 26 family members present.

The carry-in dinner was held by the pond on the farm at 1 p.m. after David Goodwin offered the blessing. The family enjoyed eating and visiting. After a bountiful lunch more visiting and sharing for older members was had and games and fishing for the younger members.

During the annual family meeting the following statistics were supplied by those in attendance.

There was one new family member by birth, Hayden Jeanne Salsbury, born May 28, 2019, to Lyndi and Daniel Salsbury; one new family member reported by marriage, Laura Duvelius married and Derick Daniels May 4, 2018; one death reported for the year, Lois Jean Goodwin Whitt died Dec. 5, 2018; oldest family member present was Sylvan Goodwin, Jr., 85 years young; youngest member present was Cinda Thomas, 5; traveling farthest was Lee and Edna Schmied from Winchester, Ohio.

Sylvan Goodwin, Jr. will remain family president. Debbie Valentine will remain family secretary for the coming year. Next year’s reunion will be held at the same location on Aug. 16,2020.

Those in attendance this year were: Lee and Edna Schmied of Winchester; Richard Goodwin of Middletown; Sylvan, Jr. and Hazel Goodwin of Milford; David and Sandi Goodwin, of Wilmington; Bruce and Carole Goodwin, and Debbie and Dairl Hicks, all of Pleasant Plain; Chris, Melissa, Connor and Aaron Pike of New Richmond; Marty, Oliver, and Cinda Thomas of Morrow; Sherri Hammons of Lynchburg; Tom Campbell and Penny Miller of South Lebanon; and, Ben Valentine and Jennifer Hefner, and Carsyn Valentine; and, Steve and Debbie Valentine, all of Blanchester.