Family Fun Weekend at Bible Baptist

Bible Baptist Church 2019 Fall Family Weekend is set for Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22 at 55 Megan Drive in Wilmington.

The fun begins Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. with the garden tractor pull, hayrides, inflatables, petting zoo and pony rides. Picnic-style lunch starts at noon and at 12:30 p.m. there will be a Wiffle Ball tournament (ages 18 and up) and a 3-point contest (ages 12 and up).

On Sunday, Sept. 21, the worship service will be at 10:30 a.m. featuring The Patricks, A BBQ lunch is at noon and The Patricks will be in concert beginning at 12:15 p.m. The Diamond J. Rodeo will be at 1:30 p.m.

Also, the BBC 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, Sept. 21 with registration/check-in beginning at 8 a.m. and the run/walk begins at 9 a.m. Cost is $20. Register at www.bbcwilmington.org/registration .

All the weekend’s events are free (except the run/walk).