Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Domestic, neighbor disputes

• Deputies arrested a 42-year-old Blanchester male for an alleged assault after responding to a neighbor dispute at the 100 block of Water Street in Clarksville at 10:14 a.m. on Aug. 31. According to the report, the suspect was “trying to fight and ultimately spit on the victim twice.” A 52-year-old female resident is listed as the victim. The victim indicated the suspect “flipped out” and got angry because she was talking to a 66-year-old Clarksville male. She wasn’t injured and didn’t wish to pursue charges. The suspect had left the scene and allegedly threatened to beat a female subject up. The incident was caught on video taken by the victim’s son. The suspect was located and told deputies they got into an argument because “she was on his side of the property line and that he was trying to finish moving.” Deputies advised the incident was caught on video and the suspect “turned around and placed his hands behind his back,” according to the report. “He advised he did wrong and will answer to the consequences.” The 66-year-old male spoke with deputies and advised the suspect was in the wrong and “had taken it too far.”

• Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Midland male for alleged domestic violence after responding to the 100 block of North High Street in Midland at 5:12 p.m. on Sept. 5. According to the report, the suspect kicked his 68-year-old grandmother in the leg and “was threatening to harm any law enforcement officers who arrived on the scene.” The victim had told dispatchers there were allegedly firearms and “several knives” at the residence and that the suspect possibly had a knife on him. When asked what happened the suspect advised the victim picked him up from work and began yelling at him on the way home. He advised he didn’t know what she was yelling at him about adding he sometimes has his headphones on and didn’t pay attention. When they arrived home and went inside the suspect claimed the victim asked if he wanted to fight her. He claimed he was trying to kick the door but kicked her leg instead. Deputies spoke to a neighbor who advised the victim came to her residence claiming “she was afraid that (the suspect) was going to kill her.” She told deputies she observed the suspect “banging on doors to (the victim’s) house and yelling.” The suspect was arrested and booked in the Clinton County Jail.

• Deputies received a report of the windows of three vehicles being “shot out” while parked at the 1-99 block of C Street in Cuba, Washington Township, at 4:46 a.m. on Sept. 10. According to the report, the incident took place between 10 p.m., Sept. 9 and 3:12 a.m., Sept. 10. The victim listed are a 36-year-old Cuba (Washington Township) female and a 42-year-old Franklin male. The estimated damage was valued at $3,500.

• At 3:32 p.m. on Aug. 6, a 41-year-old Hillsboro male reported a heater and a radio-controlled airplane were stolen from his deceased father’s house on State Route 729 South in Richland Township.

• At 1:37 p.m. on Sept. 1, during a traffic stop for a marked lanes violation around Timber Trail Road and State Route 730, Clark Township, deputies discovered suspected narcotics on a 53-year-old Fayetteville female. According to the report, marijuana and unknown pills were located in the vehicle. A citation was issued for marijuana possession. to the driver. The pills were confiscated and sent to the crime la.

• Deputies received a report of a protection order violation at 9:37 p.m. on Sept. 5. The report lists a 67-year-old Adams Township male as the victim, with the victim’s 35-year-old son listed as the suspect. The incident took place at victim’s residence on Hale Road in Adams Township. Nothing further was listed in the report.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

