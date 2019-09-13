EC FFA part of Corn Festival

The East Clinton FFA chapter set up a kids corner at the recent Corn Festival, with nearly all members helping out by working shifts. Crafts, games and patting-zoo animals were set up for children to participate in.

East Clinton FFA worked with Clinton County Alumni Association.

There were many different craft options for the children, who could make butterflies, dragons and sharks. Members got to help the children assemble their crafts, and the children could even play with the crafts after they made them.

There were several games that kids could play including pin the tail on the cow, goldfish pong, bowling, and making the noise of the animal.

FFA students collected pop bottles and made bowling pins for the children to bowl with. Shop students made a pinwheel and put pictures of animals on it; children had to make the noise of the animal that the wheel landed on.

Members also brought farm animals for children to pet and learn about. Chickens, goats, rabbits, pigs, cows and a donkey were available for children to pet. Each animal was named, and children got to learn about what the animals eat and their importance to agriculture.

The East Clinton FFA enjoyed their time this year at the Corn Festival, and can’t wait to go back next year.

From left are Carlie Ellis, Sarah Ross and Carah Anteck. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_IMG_2786.jpg From left are Carlie Ellis, Sarah Ross and Carah Anteck. Courtesy photo