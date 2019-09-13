Dancing for the funds of it; one week left to donate for your favorite

You still have a week left to vote (donate) online to your favorite dancers as they seek to raise money for the Murphy Theatre’s chief fundraiser. Just go to: themurphytheatre.org/dancing-with-the-stars .

WILMINGTON — With just one week to go, local celebrity dancers are practicing their moves for the Murphy Theatre’s annual Dancing with the Stars presented by CMH Regional Health System set for Saturday night, Sept. 21 at the Murphy.

It’s the historic theatre’s chief fundraiser, and this year 10 Clinton Countians will participate. Plus they’ve been rallying support by holding their own individual fundraisers — from men in kilts to pink flamingos on lawns to receptions and raffles.

On Sept. 21 they’ll be competing to win awards for crowd favorite and judges’ favorite, and of course for top fundraiser.

And of course you still have time to donate to your favorite dancer(s) by going online at themurphytheatre.org/dancing-with-the-stars .

Tickets are available online at www.themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Here are some brief bios of this year’s celebrity dancers:

Lance Beus

Lance has been serving as CEO of Clinton Memorial Hospital since June of 2018. Prior to that he built up over a decade of both hospital operational and physician practices experience for national healthcare organizations in Tennessee and Texas. Lance received his Master of Public Health in Health Administration from East Tennessee State University and his Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Brigham Young University. While at BYU Lance was a varsity baseball player.

He and his wife, Ariel, live in Wilmington with their four children, Kendall (10), Ryan (8), Sloane(4), and Blake (1).

Veronica Lee Campbell

Veronica was born and raised in Pittsburgh (don’t hold it against her!) but has called Wilmington home since 2002. She is married with kids and is a hairstylist at The Beauty Bar. She has always had a love for the arts and his participated in local theatre as well as the Murphy Christmas Show many years.

In her spare time (what’s that again?!) she loves listening to live music and being with her family.

Dan Evers

Dan joined the Clinton County Port Authority in October 2015. The Port Authority is charged with managing and redeveloping the Wilmington Air Park – home to 13 companies and approximately 2,000 employees. Dan previously served in numerous public service positions throughout Ohio but stresses that he “never worked as a dancer.” Dan is a past president of the Wilmington Noon Rotary Club and is a member of the Ohio Living Cape May Advisory Board. He holds degrees from Xavier University and Miami University.

Most importantly, Dan is the father of three wonderful children – Maggie, Drew and Dylan.

Amanda Foster

Amanda “is a small girl, with sky high dreams and ambition.” This 34-year-old mother and wife has worn many hats. She is passionate about helping those in need. Her love of people led her to the Clinton County Homeless shelter for years. She’s also an advocate against domestic violence.

Amanda’s entrepreneurial spirit has led her to become a seasoned motivational speaker, a small business owner, and most recently an author.

Staci Freeze

Staci moved to Clinton County in 1998 after spendig most of her life in California. When she first moved here, she wondered if she would ever adapt to such a culture change from the big city to small-town living. “Here I am 21 years later and still a Clinton County resident and have grown to love this small hometown,” she said.

She is very active within the community raising her three boys Colton, Cameron and DJ. She currently work as a lender for Wilmington Savings Bank. “I am very honored to be a part of raising money for the Murphy Theatre and restoring its beauty for our town. Here’s to Dancing with the Stars!” she said.

Nicole Goddard

Dr. Nicole is from beautiful southern West Virginia. She grew up playing volleyball, basketball and softball. She comes to Clinton County as a Sports Medicine Physician for Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine.

She is still active as a certified yoga instructor, and enjoys golf and kayaking. She enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. She is grateful to be chosen for this years Dancing with the Stars.

Matthew Hagee

Mat is a graduate of Clinton-Massie Local Schools (Go Falcons!) and attended Wilmington College where he received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. When Mat is not working for Child Focus, Inc. as a Qualified Mental Health Specialist, he enjoys reading, working with plants, spending time with family and friends, and baking.

Seriously, Mat wants everyone to know that he became involved with this year’s Dancing with the Wilmington Stars due to Dan Evers, and to help support the historic Murphy Theatre.

Brad Reynolds

Brad was raised in Wilmington and graduated from WHS “many years ago.” He received his BA and MA from The Ohio State University where he was in the OSU Marching Band. He also performed in several pit orchestras as well as on stage in different local theatre productions. After a Human Resources career in utilities, banking and city government, Brad currently works in senior living as Executive Director/Administrator for Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington.

Brad is married to the love of his life, Darcy. They have five adult children and four grandkids scattered around the Midwest. For fun, Brad enjoys cursing at their two cats and watching Live PD.

Alex Rhinehart

Alex was born and raised in Wilmington and is a 2005 graduate of Wilmington High School. He went on to get a Master’s in Athletic Training from the University of Hawaii. Along the way, he spent a year working with the Cincinnati Bengals’ medical staff. Alex spent nearly a decade teaching sports medicine at three universities, including University of Mount Union where he was a member of the medical staff to the Raiders’ 2012 NCAA Division III football national championship.

Alex returned to Wilmington in 2014 with his wife Tara, and has since retired from working at the collegiate level. Now you can regularly see Alex as a bartender at the General Denver.

Jenny Rocheleau

Jenny “Hollywood” is all about living life fully in Clinton County, Ohio! Currently working at Person Centered Services at the Nike Center, Hollywood graduated from Clinton-Massie, Laurel Oaks, and Project Search at CMH. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, being active in the Wilmington Church of Christ, and participating in community events and teams like Special Olympics Shooting Stars Basketball and the Incredibowlers Bowling League.

She loves dancing, singing, creating art, and living out her dreams! Hollywood thanks everyone for all the love and support!

Annual Murphy Event is Sept. 21