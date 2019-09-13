Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Chubby’s Pizza and Dairy Point, 604 N. Broadway, Blanchester, Aug. 28. Critical: Air-dry rack is dirty at 3-sink. Person in Charge stated will clean. Blade on tabletop can opener is dirty. PIC stated will clean. Spray bottle with chemical missing common name label, PIC added name label. Spray bottles with cleaners and fly swatters stored above to-go food containers. PIC relocated. Air gap not visible at ice machine and soda fountain machine drain. PIC moved drain lines to correct. Diced ham 48°F, cole slaw 49°F, mushrooms 48°F (walk-in cooler). PIC stated maintenance was there today for service and just got delivery truck. PIC to monitor and will move product to other equipment if needed.

Open soda can on prep surface where employee is portioning frozen foods. Thermometer unavailable in cooler (Dr. Pepper). Ice cream toppings storage containers missing name labels. Food handlers were not wearing hair restraints. Handles of spoons found stored in ice cream toppings. Boxes of cups stored on floor. Food handlers using latex gloves. Box freezer does not close/seal properly. Container storing turkey cracked. Floor under hand sink is damaged. Ceiling light fixtures (2) nonworking. Ceiling damaged above hot water heater. Food debris accumulated where pizza trays are stored. Bug light installed above freezer. Employee hat and purse stored on pizza boxes. Light shields missing on ceiling lights. Chlorine test strips unavailable. Note: Fire extinguishers and Ansul system need tag/verification of safety inspection.

Follow-up: Sept. 10.

• Kroger, 1001 Cherry St., Blanchester, Aug. 26. Critical: Packages of raw ground turkey stored above packages of raw beef in display case. Person in charge corrected (meat dept.). Container of sanitizer solution in deli dept. missing name label. PIC corrected. Water tests unavailable for bulk water machine. PIC contacted water company; will send results. Baby food (mango, apple) found expired (May 2019 and August 2019); PIC discarded.

Thermometer nonworking in deli dept. hot display case. PIC corrected. Ingredient information not accessible to consumers for bulk self-service donut display. PIC corrected. Duct tape remnants on handles of doors on prep table in deli dept. Paint damaged near cooking equipment in deli dept. on floor. Floor behind oven has food debris accumulation in deli dept. Ice accumulating in bakery walk-in freezer; seal on door separated/damaged. Thermometer nonworking at bakery walk-in cooler; PIC stated repair request submitted. Window in meat dept. walk-in cooler has black residues. Ceiling light in meat dept. has water accumulation and black residues.

• Rod’s Capricorn Inn, 6660 SR 730, Wilmington, Aug. 28. Complaint, regarding “gnats at patrons table; server stated they have had problem since last week.” There were a couple of gnats in back room. Spoke with manager regarding storing of dirty towels and cleaning drains.

• Jen’s Deli, 28 W. Main St., Wilmington, Aug. 28. Critical: Dirty knife and cleaning cloth in hand sink. Curry chicken salad and hummus in prep cooler were at 45°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below).

Food employees not wearing hair restraints. No test strips available to test sanitizer level in 3-compartment sink. 3-compartment sink in basement not sealed to wall. Prep cooler had internal temperature of 45°F.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 1.

• MacD’s Pub, 1400 W., Locust St., Wilmington, Aug. 28. Critical: Half & Half behind the bar dated Aug. 13, Feb. 12 and April 16. Employee discarded immediately.

Counter in front of soda machine is not properly sealed. Inside of microwaves are dirty. Floor in kitchen in front of grill has missing tiles and cracks in concrete.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-2.jpg