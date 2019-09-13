Veterans visit school

The number of participants in Operation Cherrybend, now in its fifth year, continues to grow, said organizers of the week-long retreat at Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, a hunting preserve near Wilmington. At the retreat, veterans can enjoy activities such as hunting, fishing, skydiving, and music by country singer-songwriters. A goal of the event is for veterans from across the United States to experience healing and camaraderie. On Thursday afternoon, participants and volunteers in Operation Cherrybend 2019 were the focus of an East Clinton Middle School students assembly held at the gymnasium. Afterward, they posed for this photo. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.

Operation Cherrybend participants introduced themselves individually during a students assembly Thursday at East Clinton Middle School.

Two service dogs of Operation Cherrybend servicemen were stars at an assembly for East Clinton Middle School students.

Sal Gonzalez with Operation Cherrybend, left foreground, gives an entertaining talk during a students assembly at East Clinton Middle School. Gonzalez is a wounded military veteran and also a singer-songwriter.

Beth Ellis, a co-founder of Operation Cherrybend, left foreground, speaks during an East Clinton students assembly while Operation Cherrybend participants, seated in the photo, continue the week-long series of activities held in the Clinton County area.

Many of the East Clinton Middle School students who gathered for the Operation Cherrybend assembly raise their hand in response to a question from a presenter.

Gerald Cline, a U.S. Air Force veteran from New Vienna, on right facing camera, speaks with several students after the assembly. Cline is taking part in Operation Cherrybend this week.