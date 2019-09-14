COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Saturday, Sept. 14

• Clinton County Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.-noon downtown Wilmington on Mulberry Street. First Responders Recognition Day for all Clinton County EMS, dispatchers, fire and law enforcement personnel. All first responders who report to the Market Booth tent will receive a $5 token to use at the market vendor booths. Everyone will have an opportunity to view emergency response equipment. Joel Hogle will be providing live music and Roxanne Luff will be reading to children at the Kids’ Corner tent during the morning. Free face painting for children.

• “Conversations That Count,” sponsored by Clinton County A.C.T. (Alliance for Compassion and Truth), will begin a series of three discussions of Timothy Snyder’s “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century,” on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Wilmington Public Library. Subsequent sessions will be Oct. 12 and Nov. 9. A limited number of copies of the book will be available for those who do not have them.

Sunday, Sept. 15

• Clinton County Veterans Service Office has planned a “Silent Watch” event to increase awareness of the suicides in the veteran community. Veterans and non-veterans will stand a silent watch for 20 minutes at a time in front of a flag-draped casket at the Clinton County Veterans Memorial on Sunday, Sept. 15 beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. If you would like to give 20 minutes of your time to stand a silent watch, contact the Clinton County Veterans Service Office at 937-382-3233.

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

• Fall Yard Sale, 10-2, WAHS Shelter, 5312 US 68 North, Wilmington. Please call 1-877-802-1633 for questions. Proceeds from the sale benefit unwanted cats & dogs that WAHS helps.

• Singer-songwriter and pianist Tab Beechler brings his Midwest tour to Wilmington at 7 p.m. with a free admission concert at First Christian Church, 120 Columbus St. Following the concert there will be a meet and greet with Tab to include light refreshments. A free-will offering will be collected.

• Power Inc. (Problems of Waste and Environmental Resolve) 30th annual meeting is 7:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at the home of Bob and Marilyn Portmann at 760 Ward-Koebel Road, Oregonia. There will be a short meeting and election of officers.

Monday, Sept. 16

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday night, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Join the Monday Morning Men’s Club (3M Club) Monday Sept. 16 to enjoy a light breakfast and an interesting program as Dan Evers, Executive Director of Clinton County Port Authority, will give an update on current events at the air park including the latest on Amazon’s impact on the community. The 3M Club meets at 9 a.m. in the Campus Center at Ohio Living Cape May on the first and third Mondays of the month. All senior men are invited. For more information about the 3M Club call Abby Ellsberry, Director of Business Development at 382-2995 or Bob Holmes at 382-3673.

• Essential Oils 101 at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. What are essential oils? How do essential oils work? How are toxins and chemicals in your home hurting your body? These questions and more will be answered in this 3-week Monday night series all about essential oils.

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Lego Club for ages 5-11 at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants will take part in Lego building challenges, build their own creations, check out the latest Lego books and catch some fun cartoons! For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• School Employee Retirees of Ohio luncheon meeting Sept. 16 at the Wilmington Senior Citizens Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave. Lunch starts at noon with the meeting at 1 p.m. Speaker will be Andrea Bussert, a benefits rep with Association Member Benefits Advisors speaking about group rates lower than what the general public receives plus Medicare and latest updates on new plans available. Cost for lunch is $7.50. Call Connie Damron, President, at 937-382-5254 for reservations and menu choices.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

• Adult Documentary Club on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with Library for details on film.

• Blanchester Senior Citizens social meeting at noon followed by carry-in lunch. Entertainment provided by Cape May Players.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library’s Young Adult Book Club for high school students will meet Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 2:45 p.m. to discuss “Croak” by Gina Damico. Those who wish to join the book club can pick up the book at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. New members are always welcome. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Turning the Corner Widows luncheon meets on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 840 Timber Glen Drive.. Please call Mary Camp at 937-382-7171 with your reservation by Friday, Sept. 13. Just a little gathering for fellowship, friends and good food.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

• History Extra: Rebels & Revere — for children ages 5-12 will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 4:30 p.m. Learn all about the Civil War. There will be artifacts, (unloaded) weapons, costumes, and plenty of books.

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 6:15 p.m. Make a book page pumpkin. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

Thursday, Sept. 19

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup — Explore and give examples of sensory play with make-it take-it activities. Learn how sensory processing relates to behavior by visiting different sensory activity stations 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St. RSVP at 937-382-5899.

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-thirty minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. Led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

• “The Pie Ladies” presented by The Armchair Theater — residents of Ohio Living Cape May — at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 1:30 p.m. Enjoy some pie and coffee after the show.

• “Throwback Thursdays” 2:30-5 p.m. at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Free prenatal breastfeeding classes held the third Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Clinton County Health District. For more information or to sign up for a class please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862.

Friday, Sept. 20

• Little Artists Series for ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Friday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. The art medium this week is “collages”. Southern State Community College (North Campus) is hosting an art show and asked for help to make pieces to put on display. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Saturday, Sept. 21

• Fall Family Weekend at Bible Baptist Church beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All events are free (except for Saturday’s 5K; registration begins at 8 a.m. and run/walk begins at 9 a.m.; also register at www.bbcwilmington.org/registration). Saturday includes garden tractor pull, hayrides, inflatables, petting zoo and pony rides, with picnic-style lunch at noon and a Wiffle ball tournament (18 & up) and 3-point contest (12 & up) at 12:30. Sunday includes worship service at 10:30 a.m. with barbecue lunch at noon, The Patriots in concert at 12:15 p.m. and Diamond J Rodeo at 1:30 p.m.

• Clinton County Historical Society will be participating in Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day 2019 where guests can visit and tour CCHS for free on Saturday, Sept. 21. Also, Brooke Beam’s film “Thanks, Bob” will be showing 10-11 a.m. in the community room that same day.

• Clinton County Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.- noon downtown Wilmington on Mulberry Street. Travis Luncan with live music. Free activity at Kids’ Corner tent. Follow the Market on its Facebook page.

• A public “We the People” rally from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the corner of Main and South Streets, by the Clinton County Courthouse, sponsored by Clinton County A.C.T. (Alliance for Compassion and Truth), will coincide with the national march in Washington, D.C. Participants are invited to bring signs reflecting the issues they care about. For more information, go to www.actclintoncounty.org.

• Harveysburg Historic Fall Fest noon-6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Elizabeth Harvey First Free Black School, 23 North St., Harveysburg. Admission and parking are free. Craft vendors, live demonstrations, wool spinning, gourd demonstration, youth scavenger hunt, youth history hunt, History with Howard, face painting, and door prize drawings every hour.

Monday, Sept. 23

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday night, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Essential Oils 101 at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. What are essential oils? How do essential oils work? How are toxins and chemicals in your home hurting your body? These questions and more will be answered in this 3-week Monday night series all about essential oils.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library launches its first home schooling program, “The Mad Scientists’ Club” Monday, Sept. 23 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. For ages 7-11, the club will meet monthly for hands-on science activities to enhance your child’s curriculum. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Lego Club for ages 5-11 at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants will take part in Lego building challenges, build their own creations, check out the latest Lego books and catch some fun cartoons! For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• TLC the lactation club is a mothers group with breastfeeding in mind. All groups are free and open to the community. Of course children are welcome! Refreshments will be served as well. Monthly groups take place every second Tuesday of the month at the First Church of God at 7 p.m. and every fourth Wednesday of the month at the New Life Clinic at 7 p.m. For more information please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

• Lego Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m. There will be MegaBloks for little ones.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library Teen Advisory Board meets Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 2:45-3:45 p.m. at the library. TAB applications are available at the C-M Branch for any teens who wish to join. or more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Thursday, Sept. 26

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library launches its first home schooling program, “The Madder Scientists’ Club” Thursday, Sept. 26 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. For ages 12-17, the club will meet monthly for hands-on science activities to enhance your child’s curriculum. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10:00 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Kool Kids Book Club at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Beezus and Ramona” by Beverly Cleary. There will be a discussion and creative activity. This book club is for ages 7 and up.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. Led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

• “Throwback Thursdays” 2:30-5 p.m. at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Friday, Sept. 27

• Steak dinner at Wilmington American Legion Post 49 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Includes steak, baked potato, salad and bread; $12 per person. Entertainment by Charlie Nicol beginning at 7 p.m.

• Little Artists Series for ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Friday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. The art medium this week is “fruit stamps”. Southern State Community College (North Campus) is hosting an art show and asked for help to make pieces to put on display. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Kathleen Blake.

Saturday, Sept. 28

• Soup and Sandwich Supper 5-7 p.m. at Springfield Friends Meeting, 121 Todd’s Fork Road off SR 380. Homemade soups, barbecue sandwiches and desserts. By donation; funds for missions and projects. Everyone is welcome.

• Clinton County Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.-noon downtown Wilmington on Mulberry Street. “Customer Appreciation Day” as the summer market comes to an end. Follow the Market on its Facebook page.

Sunday, Sept. 29

• Calvary Baptist Church at 1920 St. Rt. 22 West, Wilmington, celebrates its 40th anniversary. Sunday services with nursery childcare (birth to age 4) available. The 10 a.m. service will include special singers, testimonies and a message from Calvary’s former pastor, Dennis Humphreys. A catered dinner will be served at noon followed at 1:30 p.m. with singing, reminiscing, and a message from “Brother Dan” Mullins, Calvary’s first pastor. Everyone is welcome.

Monday, Sept. 30

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday night, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

• Clinton County Women’s Club meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Damon’s Restaurant in their meeting room. The next meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. and they welcome any ladies in Clinton County to come join them for fellowship and dinner. The goal of the Clinton County’s Women’s Club is “working for the betterment of Clinton County.” If you’d like more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171.

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Fun Life Stuff will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 4:30 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Learn to weave and make your own scarf; for ages 5 and up.

Thursday, Oct. 3

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. Led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

• Cut the Cord will be presented at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Learn about free and low-cost alternatives to cable television.

• Meditation session at Wilmington Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.

Saturday, Oct. 5

• Beach Party Boys —a tribute to The Beach Boys — and The Jersey Season — a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons — is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Murphy Theatre. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

• Start of the inside Winter Market Clinton County Farmers Market 9 a.m.-noon in the City Building Community Room. The Winter Market is the first and third Saturdays during the months of October, November and December. Come out and continue to enjoy locally grown produce and locally made products. Follow the Market on its Facebook page.

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Sunday, Oct. 6

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

• Knit Wits Club meets at Wilmington Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Bring your project and join new friends for the afternoon. This group is open to all projects types — knit, crochet, needlepoint, etc.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Artistic Adventures for children ages 5 and up will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 4:30 p.m. Make a spider web watercolor painting.

Thursday, Oct. 10

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Daytime Book Club will be held at Kava Haus, 187 E. Locust St., on Thursday, Oct.10 at 1 p.m. This is sponsored by Wilmington Public Library, and new members are welcome. Attendees will be discussing “The Pioneers” by David McCullough.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. Led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

Friday, Oct. 11

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Pat King; program leader Barbara Leeds.

Saturday, Oct. 12

• Meet R2D2 and BB-8, at Wilmington Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. Josh Montgomery, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and his students from Southern State Community College will present about the journey of building these Star Wars Droids. There will be demonstrations and photo-ops. Fun and informative for all ages.

• The Clinton County Pilots & Friends Association will be hosting Wings and Wheels, a Fly-in car show, at the Clinton County Airport at 1581 North Curry Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees who buy a breakfast or lunch for $10 and they can get to ride in a airplane

Tuesday, Oct. 15

• Adult Documentary Club at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with library for details on film.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Collective Goods Book Sale is Oct. 16, 17 and 18 at Clinton Memorial Hospital Atrium.

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Discovery Club for children ages 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct.16 at 4:30 p.m. Learn about chemical reactions and blast off ghosts.

Thursday, Oct. 17

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct.17 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Meditation session at Wilmington Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

Sunday, October 20

• Outdoor concert featuring Ves Akimbo at Wilmington Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 p.m. Bring your lawn chair or blanket for a fun afternoon on the front library lawn.

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

Monday, Oct. 21

• Adult Cooking Class at Wilmington Public Library is Monday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. presented by award-winning cook Jennifer Nystrom. Learn how to prepare a week’s worth of homemade meals in just one hour. Meals made in class will be raffled off to a few lucky participants.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

• History Extra for school-aged children will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 4:30 p.m. Learn about the history of Wilmington; presented by the director of the local History Center.

Thursday, Oct. 24

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct.24 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Kool Kids Book Club at Wilmington Public Library is Thursday, Oct. 24 at 4:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”. There will be a discussion and Harry Potter Halloween Party for ages 7 and up.

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct.24 at 6:15 p.m. Make a Halloween potion bottle. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

Friday, Oct. 25

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Lorie MacDonald.

Saturday, Oct. 26

• “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” returns to the Murphy Tehatre beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m. There will be MegaBloks for little ones. Create a haunted LEGO scene with friends.

Thursday, Oct. 31

• Masquerade Ball for students in Grades 6-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m. Enjoy dancing, music, and snacks. Dresses, suits, and costumes should be appropriate and are encouraged. Crown of the Ball will be awarded to the person who dresses to impress.

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

Saturday, Nov. 2

• Savoy Brown is still rockin’ 50+ years after the band formed in England, and they will be in concert at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Friday, Nov. 8

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Faye Mahaffey.

Monday, Nov. 11

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Masquerade Jewelry Sale is Nov. 11-12.

Friday, Nov. 15

• Six & Twenty Club business meeting at home of Fayanne Saunders.

Sunday Nov. 17

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

Friday, Nov. 22

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Patti Cook; program leader Sally Buchanan.

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday, Dec. 15

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

• The Murphy Christmas Show is back including the Murphy Kids and many more local entertainers at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.