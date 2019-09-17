Blan schools look into schedule options to help working seniors

BLANCHESTER — High school seniors could get a little help with balancing work and school.

During Tuesday’s Blanchester School Board meeting, High School Principal Pandy McCarty told the board they were looking into allowing certain high school seniors either arrival later to school or to have an early dismissal.

McCarty said that this wasn’t a policy change, but a procedural change, giving full credit to the high school counselor, Elizabeth Long.

“What that does for a high schooler is, if they’re working a job outside of school and they need to have a delayed start, then they can do that,” said McCarty.

This would only be in effect for seniors who meet certain criteria. The student would need to have 18 credit hours already, have good attendance, a good behavior record going back through their junior year, and they must also have five full course credits.

“It’s a balancing act with us,” said McCarty, hoping to start this in the second quarter.

She told the board it will help in many aspects, including having students in the workforce and gaining skills.

“I was talking to a young man who was doing drywall all summer. He has to delay getting to his job after school, thus losing his skillset in doing drywall,” she said.

She also believes this will enhance behavior among students.

“It’ll be an incentive. ‘If I’m well behaved, I’m here every day, I’m a senior, and I have everything in line I can leave early or arrive late,’” she said.

Superintendent Dean Lynch told the board he thought it was a good idea and he didn’t see any major issues with allowing this.

“This will help students who are trying to find their career or they know what they want to do and get a little extra time with it,” said McCarty.

A full audience for the Blanchester School Board meeting on Tuesday, with Board Vice President John Panetta filling in for Board President Kyle Wilson. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_DSC_0824.jpg A full audience for the Blanchester School Board meeting on Tuesday, with Board Vice President John Panetta filling in for Board President Kyle Wilson. John Hamilton | News Journal

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

