WPD reports: Domestic incidents; malt liquor-fueled phone calls

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 11:29 p.m. on Sept. 13, police received a report a disorderly guest at a Fife Avenue hotel. On arrival, officers spoke with the clerk who stated a 40-year-old male in one of the rooms repeatedly called the front desk soliciting sex for $500. Officers attempted to make contact with the male to inform him to stop, however by the time they arrived he was passed out on his bed with malt liquor beer on the nightstand. No further action was taken at this time. The police later advised the hotel that if the male persists with his demands to call them.

• At 11:06 a.m. on Sept. 13, police were advised of a male subject riding a bike on Fife Avenue heading toward the city park and “carrying a knife in his mouth.” The report doesn’t indicate if they found the subject.

• At 11:33 a.m. on Sept. 9, police responded to the 900 block of Fife Avenue on a theft report. A 60-year-old female resident told authorities two folding chairs and a small wooden box table, valued at $60 in total, were stolen.

• At 11:22 a.m. on Sept. 13, police responded to the 300 block of Curtis Drive on a menacing report. Upon arrival, they made contact with an 18-year-old female resident who advised that a 39-year-old female had come over to her residence and made threats towards her. She advised that the suspect pulled up in the grass but never got out of the vehicle while she barricaded herself inside the house. The suspect reportedly never got out of the vehicle and pulled way turning right onto Williams Drive. The officer saw evidence of fresh track marks in the grass. Authorities believe this may have been a carryover from another call earlier in the morning from an eviction.

• At 11:36 a.m. on Sept. 13, a 19-year-old male advised that he and his girlfriend have been receiving texts and calls from a number he wasn’t familiar with. The calls and texts state are harassing in nature and were stating that he got another girl pregnant. The officer advised they would attempt to contact the number and tell the person to cease all contact with the caller and his girlfriend. He was advised to keep any texts or voice mails as evidence. “I called the number and received a voice mail that sounded like a texting app and left a voice mail advising to cease and desist any and all contact with the reportee,” the report states.

• At 1:37 a.m. on Sept. 13, police were on patrol when they saw a red Chevy truck with driver side rear damage around West Vine Street. According to the report, the rear bumper was pushed under the bed of the truck. There were small pieces of debris around the truck. It appeared a vehicle was westbound on W. Vine St. and hit the rear of the truck and left the area. The officer took photos of the area. Officers checked the area for any vehicles with passenger-side front damage and left a note for the owner to contact them and a business card on the windshield of the truck.

• At 6:19 p.m. on Sept. 9, units were dispatched to the 700 block of Rombach Avenue, referencing a possible missing person. Upon arrival, units made contact with the caller — a 45-year-old female — who stated that she hasn’t been able to get into contact with her 20-year-old daughter since last night. The caller advised that her daughter missed work, but did text her grandmother at around 6 a.m. that morning. The grandmother was unable to get a response. Units placed a BOLO for the individual since missing person’s parameters have not been met. The caller was advised of this and told to contact the police department if she hears from her daughter.

• At 11:38 p.m. on Sept. 10, a 42-year-old female advised that she had received threats from her almost ex-husband, age 44. The incident took place at the 300 block of Darbyshire Drive.

• At 6:34 p.m. on Sept. 15, police were dispatched to a store on Progress Way in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, units made contact with the store manager who stated that there was a group of juveniles who had taken items out of the store. He stated that they had one of the juveniles in the loss prevention office. The juvenile stated that she was with a group of friends, and got a weird feeling from them while in the store. The juvenile stated, that she had come to the store to buy “puppy pads” for her dog. She stated that she did have money and further explained that her friends grabbed bags from the store and put other things in them. She stated that then they told her to just walk out and it will be all right. Loss prevention informed officers that the group of juveniles could still be in the parking lot. The juvenile described the car they were in. An officer searched the parking lot and was unable to locate the vehicle. All the items were recovered by the store manager as they did not leave the store. The juvenile and her mother were informed that the incident would be passed on to the juvenile prosecutor. The store manager produced an itemized list of the property the juvenile had taken. The items totaled $96.61 and the juvenile only had $10 on her person. She was released to her mother.

