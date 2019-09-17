2 die in I-71 crash; tractor-trailer had blowout, crossed median, struck 2 motorists head-on

WILMINGTON – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post is investigating a three-vehicle, double-fatality crash that occurred on Interstate 71 northbound just south of Milepost 47 in Clinton County.

At approximately 2:36 p.m., a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by Sam Hussein, 43, of Columbus, Ohio was traveling southbound on Interstate 71 and experienced a blowout of the left front tire. The Freightliner then went across the median into oncoming northbound traffic, according to the OSHP.

A 2000 Mercury Sable, driven by Karen Stutrud, 63, of Oregonia, Ohio, and a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by Timothy Brown Sr., 55, of Lewisburg, Tennessee were both struck head-on by Hussein’s semi tractor-trailer.

Both Stutrud and Brown were pronounced dead at the scene. Hussein and his passenger, Mohamud Mohamed, 76, of Columbus, were transported by ambulance to Clinton Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No impairment is suspected and all drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Both sides of I-71 were closed to traffic for hours, with the southbound lanes opened at about 6:30 p.m. while the northbound lanes remained closed.

