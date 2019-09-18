More WPD reports: Woman arrested for local theft, warrant out of Xenia

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 40-year-old Xenia female for alleged attempted theft at a South South Street store at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 13. According to the report, the suspect was allegedly trying to steal $73.07 worth of general merchandise. Authorities also discovered she had a warrant out of Xenia. The suspect was charged and later released to the Xenia Police Department.

• At 12:06 a.m. on Sept. 14, units responded to the 200 block of South Walnut Street on a stolen motor vehicle report. A 1999 Mercury four-door belonging to 30-year-old New Vienna female was the vehicle stolen.

• At 1:46 p.m. on Sept. 14, a 65-year-old female reported the car battery for her vehicle was taken sometimes over the last three weeks at the 300 block of South Wall Street.

• At 11:46 a.m. on Sept. 13, police received a theft report occurring at a store on Rombach Avenue. A 45-year-old New Vienna male reported he was inside the store on Sept. 12 when someone removed a rubber mat that was in the bed of his truck. He advised he was at the store between 5 and 5:30 p.m.. The officer advised him that they would check with the store management and have them notify their loss prevention personnel so they could attempt to locate surveillance video to determine if the theft is caught on video.

• Police arrested a 43-year-old Monroe male for allegedly driving while under the influence and a stop sign violation around West Main Street at 11:35 p.m. on Sept. 14.

• At 7:29 a.m. on Sept. 11, a 27-year-old female reported that someone stole a motion light from the rear of a Clark Street residence facing her back yard and garage. She stated she doesn’t know who took it and that she has not been living there long. Police advised her they would document the incident and also recommended her to get another light and set up security cameras due to high foot traffic in the area. She advised she was already looking into it. She was unable to give a replacement value for the light, estimated $30.

• At 7:39 p.m. on Aug. 9, units were dispatched to the church on East Locust Street in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, units made contact with a 61-year-old male who stated that hearing aid receivers were taken out of the church.

• At 6:35 p.m. on Sept. 12, a 32-inch flat screen TV was reported stolen from the 100 block of Woodview Drive. A 63-year-old female is listed as the victim.

• At 10:42 a.m. on Sept. 13, police received a report of theft at the 100 block of North Mulberry Street. According to the report, $1,130 worth of items were reported stolen.

• Police received a report of an alleged assault occurring at the middle school on South Walnut Street at 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 13.

• Police responded to Clinton Memorial Hospital at 1:35 a.m. on Sept. 10 on a property damage report. A 52-year-old male is listed as a suspect. The report doesn’t list what was damaged.

