Municipal court judge sentences O.V.I. domestic violence offenders

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 9 and Sept. 13, 2019:

• Aislinn Ainsworth, 43, of Xenia, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (150 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Sept. 9, 2019 to Sept. 9, 2020, fined $375, assessed $135 court costs. Ainsworth must take part in one-year non-reporting probation until fines are paid. ALS vacated. Operator’s license returned to Ainsworth. Additional charges of O.V.I.-low breathalizer and failure to control were dismissed.

• Lindsey Appel, 40, of Urbana, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from May 31, 2019 to May 30, 2020, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Appel must commit no similar offenses for two years and complete a non-reporting probation. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Dusty Nichols, 37, of Blanchester, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Nichols must take part in supervised probation. Nichols must complete a domestic violence education class. An additional domestic violence charge and a child endangerment charge were dismissed.

• Andrew Michael, 43, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Michael must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Bruce Rheinscheld, 37, of Columbus, receiving stolen property, sentenced to 90 days in jail (86 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Danny Davis, 67, of Blanchester, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), from $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offenses was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Morris must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Nicholas Jacobs, 32, of Wilmington, criminal damages, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Timothy Ferguson-Taylor III, 18, of Wilmington, underage consumption, sentenced to five days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The jail time was suspended on the condition that Ferguson-Taylor is compliant with supervised probation.

• Kyle Hensley, 39, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-failure to appear, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial and driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

• Ronald Brooks, 31, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs.

• Charles Luedeman, 24, of Fairborn, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-financial, fined $550, assessed $405 court costs.

• Donald Edgington, 59, of Xenia, drug paraphernalia, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs.

• Amy Wray, 32, of Eastlake, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Wray.

• Ceaphrael Benson, 20, of Columbus, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Benson.

• Erek Strain, 18, of Columbus, going 100 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $75, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Strain.

• Jery Wilcher, 68, disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Wilcher.

• Lucas Lamka, 22, of Middletown, going 97 in a 65 speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Lamka.

• Cordell Seymour, 41, of Reynoldsburg, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Seymour.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-4.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574