How much will any levy cost you? County auditor debuts new tax levy calculator

Clinton County Auditor Terry Habermehl announced the addition of a new tax levy calculator on the Clinton County Auditor’s website.

This new tool will allow taxpayers to estimate what effect a proposed tax levy would have on their taxes, Habermehl said. It is specific to each property, so the calculator will provide a customized estimate for all levies that taxpayers will see on their election ballot.

“Some taxpayers will be asked to support multiple levies this November. My goal is to provide as much information as possible, so county residents can make informed decisions,” said Habermehl. “Going forward, we will update levy information for any election where a proposed tax levy is put before Clinton County voters, he continued.

“I am committed to providing transparency and ensuring access to information helpful to taxpayers, and I am pleased to offer this tool to the public,” Habermehl said. “Informed citizens make better decisions.”

The tax levy calculator can be accessed from the Clinton County Auditor’s website at http://clintonoh.ddti.net/.

Once there, click on the Search tab and search for your property by name, address, or parcel number. This will take you to your property information on the auditor’s site. Once there, click on the Tax tab. This will take you to the tax information for your property where you will see View proposed levies on the upcoming ballot. Click here as an option.

Clicking on this shortcut will provide you with all proposed levy information for your property.

Habermehl https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_Terry-Habermehl.jpg Habermehl https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_Screenshot-323-.jpg

County auditor debuts new tax levy calculator