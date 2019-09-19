Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Airborne Express, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, Aug. 28. Critical: Containers/bags of cheese, sliced meats, omelet mix, coney sauce, cheese sauce, etc. missing date marks or food was found expired. PIC added dates and discarded food items to correct. Apples for sale in ready-to-eat form were not wrapped and still had manufacturer stickers in reach-in cooler; PIC cleaned and wrapped apples to correct. Hamburgers 134°F (warmer cabinet). PIC reheated on grill to 165°F to correct. Air gap is not visible at soda fountain machine drain; PIC to contact maintenance for repair.

Tea bags were stored next to open drain under soda fountain machine. Cutting boards on prep coolers are stained with cut marks (2). Container on floor to collect grease from grill equipment. Debris accumulated on shelving in Pepsi reach-in cooler. Grease/debris accumulated on side of fryer. Current copy of food service license is unavailable.

Follow-up: Sept. 11.

• Clinton County Senior Services Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 3. Door seal of True reach-in cooler damaged. Black residues accumulated on shelving and inner surfaces of True 2-door reach-in cooler. Lights (3) nonworking in dishwashing room. Door (exit) in kitchen does not fully seal when closed. Cell phone, cigarette package found on top of microwave. Note: awaiting repair of warewash machine.

• Domino’s Pizza, 265 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Aug. 30. Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Thermometer missing in cooler. restroom door was open. Cove tile trim missing near customer waiting area. Cove tile corner trim damaged near walk-in cooler. Floor tiles pieces missing near exit door. Current original license for RFE unavailable.

• WalMart, 2825 Progress Way, Wilmington, Sept. 3. Ice build-up on freezers (bakery, deli, main, seafood, and the reach-in ice cream freezers) throughout the facility. Door to the bakery freezer gets caught on floor, making it hard to open and close.

• Champions in the Making, 333 Clinton St., Wilmington, Sept. 3. Critical: Spray bottle with chemical missing common name label. Person in Charge added label. Chemical spray bottle stored above food (shelf); PIC relocated.

Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Wood trim and gate installed surrounding kitchen is not smooth, non-absorbent, easy to clean. Unused/broken equipment stored in facility (cooler). Note: Handwashing sink/mop sink changing use. Must have supplies and have dedicated use.

• Skyline, 2799 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 3. Equipment lubricant stored on same shelf as M&M’s and toppings. Gnats flying around at mop sink. No employees wearing hair restraints. Several female employees have hair pulled up with no hat, hairnet or visor. Wall behind spray-off at dishwasher is dirty. vents over deep fryer dirty and need cleaning. Outside edge of ice machine is dirty. All non-food contact surfaces must be maintained in good working order and clean.

• Clinton County Head Start Massie Center, 2556 Lebanon Road, Clarksville. Sept. 3 (just opened Aug. 29). Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Lunch supplied by Clinton-Massie Schools; breakfast and snack supplied by Center.

• Clinton County Head Start, 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 3. Irreversible maximum registering thermometer unavailable with warewash machine. Dust accumulated in vent hood.

