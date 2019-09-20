Modern Woodmen donate to the Exchange

The Clarksville and Blanchester Chapters of Modern Woodmen of America teamed up in a supply drive to donate supplies for The Exchange, an outreach ministry of the Blanchester Church of the Nazarene. Their services include providing food for the hungry, hosting weekly AA and NA meetings, services for children living in crisis, Bible studies, a clothing ministry and many other services.

Sometimes people come and just enjoy the environment, music and conversation as a place of refuge from the world.

Modern Woodmen District Agent, Dan Mayo said, “We were pleased to partner with The Exchange as we appreciate the values of this organization in helping families in our community that need the basic necessities of life and for the counseling services they provide for families to strengthen their spiritual awareness. We are grateful for all they do to help families in Blanchester to meet their physical and spiritual needs.

“Sandy Campbell, the Director of The Exchange, is an active member of Modern Woodmen and exemplifies the values of Modern Woodmen in being an advocate for strong community and family values and a hardworking volunteer in the community,” said Mayo. “We are proud of her and the work The Exchange does.”

The Clarksville and Blanchester Chapters of Modern Woodmen donated supplies to The Exchange. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_exchange.jpg The Clarksville and Blanchester Chapters of Modern Woodmen donated supplies to The Exchange. Courtesy photo