Clinton-Massie food pantry now has clothes, too

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A food pantry on the Clinton-Massie campus has expanded into both a food-and-clothing pantry, having been restyled in a Girl Scout’s Gold Award service project.

Christina Tidwell cut the ribbon this week at the newly named Falcon Pantry which will be open to the public from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on the last Wednesdays of the month starting Sept. 25.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the most prestigious award that Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors can earn. One way to think of it is as the Girl Scout equivalent of the Boy Scouts’ Eagle Scout.

A service project is required to receive the Gold Award, and the project must involve a minimum of 80 hours work and be sustainable, explained Clinton-Massie sophomore Tidwell.

Her mother Jill suggested doing a clothing pantry to go along with the food pantry.

Clinton-Massie High School Principal Aaron Seewer attended the ribbon-cutting. He said the amount of work performed over the summer by Tidwell, her mother and some friends was tremendous.

“We are extremely, extremely proud of you. I know this is something that will be used for a long time,” said the principal.

The sweat labor included cleaning up the place, sorting and hanging clothes, rearranging shelves, pulling out canned food for which expiration dates had passed, and seeking donations of clothing racks and clothes hangers from businesses and people.

And of course getting the word out that the pantry now also accepts donated clothes.

“People donated spirit wear, pants, women’s [clothes], men’s [clothes], formal wear, baby clothes, and someone donated two boxes of ties,” said Tidwell.

Before the clothes go onto a rack at the Falcon Pantry, they are sprayed against pests as a precaution.

Anyone can come to the Falcon Pantry who needs to, Tidwell said. You don’t have to reside in the Massie school district.

When it was solely a food pantry, on average 15 to 18 families came every month.

Pointing to those numbers, Tidwell said, “So we figured maybe they need clothes, too.”

She anticipates other students will assist her in covering the pantry during its monthly open hours.

The donating of clothes and food will be ongoing. To make it more convenient for donors, an outdoor collection bin, predominantly for clothing, was set up outdoors near the pantry door for drop-offs anytime.

“We want as many people to benefit from this as possibly can,” said Tidwell.

Shoes and undergarments are not accepted for clothing donations. Presently, the food pantry has plenty of canned corn and green beans.

As noted, the Falcon Pantry will be open 3-4:30 p.m. on the last Wednesdays of the month through May, the end of the academic year. The two exceptions, due to holidays, are November and December when the pantry will be open the next-to-last Wednesday of those months (Nov. 20 and Dec. 18).

The Falcon Pantry is located in the former elementary school facility (Annex), and its access door is located in back, basically across from the football field press box.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Girl Scout Christina Tidwell delivers remarks this week prior to unveiling Falcon Pantry. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_intro_remarks_p.jpg Girl Scout Christina Tidwell delivers remarks this week prior to unveiling Falcon Pantry. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal At the ribbon-cutting for the Falcon Pantry are from left Clinton-Massie High School Principal Aaron Seewer, Girl Scout Gold Award candidate Christina Tidwell with the scissors, and Clinton-Massie High and Middle Schools Assistant Principal Jay Reynolds. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_rib_cut_p.jpg At the ribbon-cutting for the Falcon Pantry are from left Clinton-Massie High School Principal Aaron Seewer, Girl Scout Gold Award candidate Christina Tidwell with the scissors, and Clinton-Massie High and Middle Schools Assistant Principal Jay Reynolds. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Clothing is now provided at the pantry located at Clinton-Massie. Clinton-Massie sophomore and Girl Scout Christina Tidwell is pictured. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_posed_p.jpg Clothing is now provided at the pantry located at Clinton-Massie. Clinton-Massie sophomore and Girl Scout Christina Tidwell is pictured. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Girl Scout’s service project