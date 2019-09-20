Wilmington FFA learns at Farm Science Review

Sixty-two members of the Wilmington FFA chapter traveled to London, Ohio Tuesday for the annual Farm Science Review, which over 40,000 people attended.

During the span of the day students walked around exploring many different career opportunities, and talked with vendors about jobs as well as future career paths. Students participated in many activities such as Virtual Reality Welding and many other virtual reality activities.

Students also were also asked to participate in a photo scavenger hunt where they were asked to take pictures in booths including seed dealers, farm machinery manufacturers and many other assorted agricultural-related vendors.

Members of Wilmington FFA attended the annual Farm Science Review. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_IMG_1341.jpeg Members of Wilmington FFA attended the annual Farm Science Review. Courtesy photo