COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Saturday, Sept. 21

• Third Annual Art & Soul Festival will take place this year on Sugartree Street in Wilmington from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. featuring around 30 art vendors, four food trucks, and multiple performances and demonstrations. Then from 4-7 p.m. is the first After Fest, a scaled-down version of a Third Friday Party featuring music by Willowbend and also food trucks.

• Fall Family Weekend at Bible Baptist Church beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All events are free (except for Saturday’s 5K; registration begins at 8 a.m. and run/walk begins at 9 a.m.; also register at www.bbcwilmington.org/registration). Saturday includes garden tractor pull, hayrides, inflatables, petting zoo and pony rides, with picnic-style lunch at noon and a Wiffle ball tournament (18 & up) and 3-point contest (12 & up) at 12:30. Sunday includes worship service at 10:30 a.m. with barbecue lunch at noon, The Patriots in concert at 12:15 p.m. and Diamond J Rodeo at 1:30 p.m.

• Clinton County Historical Society will be participating in Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day 2019 where guests can visit and tour CCHS for free on Saturday, Sept. 21. Also, Brooke Beam’s film “Thanks, Bob” will be showing 10-11 a.m. in the community room that same day.

• Clinton County Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.- noon downtown Wilmington on Mulberry Street. Travis Luncan with live music. Free activity at Kids’ Corner tent. Follow the Market on its Facebook page.

• A public “We the People” rally from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the corner of Main and South Streets, by the Clinton County Courthouse, sponsored by Clinton County A.C.T. (Alliance for Compassion and Truth), will coincide with the national march in Washington, D.C. Participants are invited to bring signs reflecting the issues they care about. For more information, go to www.actclintoncounty.org.

• Harveysburg Historic Fall Fest noon-6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Elizabeth Harvey First Free Black School, 23 North St., Harveysburg. Admission and parking are free. Craft vendors, live demonstrations, wool spinning, gourd demonstration, youth scavenger hunt, youth history hunt, History with Howard, face painting, and door prize drawings every hour.

Monday, Sept. 23

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday night, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Essential Oils 101 at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. What are essential oils? How do essential oils work? How are toxins and chemicals in your home hurting your body? These questions and more will be answered in this 3-week Monday night series all about essential oils.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library launches its first home schooling program, “The Mad Scientists’ Club” Monday, Sept. 23 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. For ages 7-11, the club will meet monthly for hands-on science activities to enhance your child’s curriculum. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Lego Club for ages 5-11 at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants will take part in Lego building challenges, build their own creations, check out the latest Lego books and catch some fun cartoons! For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• TLC the lactation club is a mothers group with breastfeeding in mind. All groups are free and open to the community. Of course children are welcome! Refreshments will be served as well. Monthly groups take place every second Tuesday of the month at the First Church of God at 7 p.m. and every fourth Wednesday of the month at the New Life Clinic at 7 p.m. For more information please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

• Lego Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m. There will be MegaBloks for little ones.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library Teen Advisory Board meets Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 2:45-3:45 p.m. at the library. TAB applications are available at the C-M Branch for any teens who wish to join. or more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Thursday, Sept. 26

• Six people are slated to become graduates of the You-Turn Recovery Docket — the specialized docket within Clinton County Common Pleas Court created for those with addiction issues — at the docket’s sixth ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at First Christian Church, 120 Columbus St., Wilmington. Public is invited.

• Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 — the last Grillin’ Out of the season — in the fellowship hall of the church. All are welcome. The church is on the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library launches its first home schooling program, “The Madder Scientists’ Club” Thursday, Sept. 26 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. For ages 12-17, the club will meet monthly for hands-on science activities to enhance your child’s curriculum. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10:00 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Kool Kids Book Club at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Beezus and Ramona” by Beverly Cleary. There will be a discussion and creative activity. This book club is for ages 7 and up.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. Led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

• “Throwback Thursdays” 2:30-5 p.m. at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Friday, Sept. 27

• Steak dinner at Wilmington American Legion Post 49 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Includes steak, baked potato, salad and bread; $12 per person. Entertainment by Charlie Nicol beginning at 7 p.m.

• Little Artists Series for ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Friday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. The art medium this week is “fruit stamps”. Southern State Community College (North Campus) is hosting an art show and asked for help to make pieces to put on display. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Kathleen Blake.

Saturday, Sept. 28

• 22nd annual Cardboard City outside the Clinton County Courthouse will give young participants an idea of what homelessness feels like, while raising awareness of the issue. The event is also the Clinton County Homeless Shelter’s largest fundraiser; it brings in donations from groups and individuals. Sponsored by the Wilmington AM Rotary Club, this year’s event begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 (and into Sunday morning) with registration beginning at 6 p.m. The event will also feature, at 7 p.m., Hands Together for Homelessness as participants will form a human chain around the courthouse sidewalk.

• Soup and Sandwich Supper 5-7 p.m. at Springfield Friends Meeting, 121 Todd’s Fork Road off SR 380. Homemade soups, barbecue sandwiches and desserts. By donation; funds for missions and projects. Everyone is welcome.

• Clinton County Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.-noon downtown Wilmington on Mulberry Street. “Customer Appreciation Day” as the summer market comes to an end. Follow the Market on its Facebook page.

Sunday, Sept. 29

• Calvary Baptist Church at 1920 St. Rt. 22 West, Wilmington, celebrates its 40th anniversary. Sunday services with nursery childcare (birth to age 4) available. The 10 a.m. service will include special singers, testimonies and a message from Calvary’s former pastor, Dennis Humphreys. A catered dinner will be served at noon followed at 1:30 p.m. with singing, reminiscing, and a message from “Brother Dan” Mullins, Calvary’s first pastor. Everyone is welcome.

Monday, Sept. 30

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday night, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

• Clinton County Women’s Club meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Damon’s Restaurant in their meeting room. The next meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. and they welcome any ladies in Clinton County to come join them for fellowship and dinner. The goal of the Clinton County’s Women’s Club is “working for the betterment of Clinton County.” If you’d like more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171.

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Fun Life Stuff will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 4:30 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Learn to weave and make your own scarf; for ages 5 and up.

Thursday, Oct. 3

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. Led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

• Cut the Cord will be presented at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Learn about free and low-cost alternatives to cable television.

• Meditation session at Wilmington Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.

Saturday, Oct. 5

• Beach Party Boys —a tribute to The Beach Boys — and The Jersey Season — a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons — is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Murphy Theatre. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

• Start of the inside Winter Market Clinton County Farmers Market 9 a.m.-noon in the City Building Community Room. The Winter Market is the first and third Saturdays during the months of October, November and December. Come out and continue to enjoy locally grown produce and locally made products. Follow the Market on its Facebook page.

• Friends of the Library Fall 2-Day Book Sale will be held at Wilmington Public Library Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6 from 1-4 p.m.. There are hundreds of adult, teen, and children’s books, and plenty of newer DVS’s, audiobooks, and music. This sale benefits your library. Please use the entrance on Library Avenue.

Sunday, Oct. 6

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

• Knit Wits Club meets at Wilmington Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Bring your project and join new friends for the afternoon. This group is open to all projects types — knit, crochet, needlepoint, etc.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Artistic Adventures for children ages 5 and up will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 4:30 p.m. Make a spider web watercolor painting.

Thursday, Oct. 10

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Daytime Book Club will be held at Kava Haus, 187 E. Locust St., on Thursday, Oct.10 at 1 p.m. This is sponsored by Wilmington Public Library, and new members are welcome. Attendees will be discussing “The Pioneers” by David McCullough.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. Led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

Friday, Oct. 11

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Pat King; program leader Barbara Leeds.

Saturday, Oct. 12

• Meet R2D2 and BB-8, at Wilmington Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. Josh Montgomery, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and his students from Southern State Community College will present about the journey of building these Star Wars Droids. There will be demonstrations and photo-ops. Fun and informative for all ages.

• The Clinton County Pilots & Friends Association will be hosting Wings and Wheels, a Fly-in car show, at the Clinton County Airport at 1581 North Curry Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees who buy a breakfast or lunch for $10 and they can get to ride in a airplane

Tuesday, Oct. 15

• Adult Documentary Club at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with library for details on film.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Collective Goods/Book Sale is Oct. 16, 17 and 18 at Clinton Memorial Hospital Atrium featuring many new items perfect for holiday gifts.

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Discovery Club for children ages 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct.16 at 4:30 p.m. Learn about chemical reactions and blast off ghosts.

Thursday, Oct. 17

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct.17 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Meditation session at Wilmington Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

Sunday, October 20

• Outdoor concert featuring Ves Akimbo at Wilmington Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 p.m. Bring your lawn chair or blanket for a fun afternoon on the front library lawn.

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

Monday, Oct. 21

• Adult Cooking Class at Wilmington Public Library is Monday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. presented by award-winning cook Jennifer Nystrom. Learn how to prepare a week’s worth of homemade meals in just one hour. Meals made in class will be raffled off to a few lucky participants.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

• History Extra for school-aged children will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 4:30 p.m. Learn about the history of Wilmington; presented by the director of the local History Center.

Thursday, Oct. 24

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct.24 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Kool Kids Book Club at Wilmington Public Library is Thursday, Oct. 24 at 4:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”. There will be a discussion and Harry Potter Halloween Party for ages 7 and up.

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct.24 at 6:15 p.m. Make a Halloween potion bottle. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

Friday, Oct. 25

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Lorie MacDonald.

Saturday, Oct. 26

• “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” returns to the Murphy Tehatre beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m. There will be MegaBloks for little ones. Create a haunted LEGO scene with friends.

Thursday, Oct. 31

• Masquerade Ball for students in Grades 6-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m. Enjoy dancing, music, and snacks. Dresses, suits, and costumes should be appropriate and are encouraged. Crown of the Ball will be awarded to the person who dresses to impress.

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

Saturday, Nov. 2

• Savoy Brown is still rockin’ 50+ years after the band formed in England, and they will be in concert at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Friday, Nov. 8

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Faye Mahaffey.

Sunday, Nov. 10

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Masquerade Jewelry Sale beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 10 and running around the clock until Nov. 12. The sale will feature beautiful jewelry and other holiday gift items.

Monday, Nov. 11

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Masquerade Jewelry Sale is Nov. 11-12.

Friday, Nov. 15

• Six & Twenty Club business meeting at home of Fayanne Saunders.

Sunday Nov. 17

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

Friday, Nov. 22

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Patti Cook; program leader Sally Buchanan.

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday, Dec. 15

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

• The Murphy Christmas Show is back including the Murphy Kids and many more local entertainers at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.