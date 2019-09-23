Wilmington College 2019 royalty

The Wilmington College Homecoming Court for 2019 includes, from left, Adrian Salamone, Alyssa Harper, Darron Crump, Abigail Spirk, Jillian Wesco, Jese Shell, Brandon Ford (King), Jen Cochran (Queen), Alaunna Nelson, Kameron Rinehart, Aryn Copeland, Logan Schroer, and Hayley Suchland. Record crowds of students, alumni and friends enjoyed a weekend packed with reunions, special recognition, sports, games and other activities designed to bring them closer to their alma mater.

Wilmington College students selected seniors Brandon Ford of Cincinnati and Jennifer Cochran of Wilmington as Homecoming 2019 royalty. They were crowned at halftime of the Fightin’ Quakers’ come-from-behind victory over Ohio Northern University.