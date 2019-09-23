Fall family fun at Bible Baptist

An adult walks alongside a member of the younger set during the garden tractor pull event Saturday afternoon. The Bible Baptist Church’s Fall Family Weekend event was held on open land behind the church building located on U.S. 22 and State Route 3 west of Wilmington. On Sunday, there was a free barbecue lunch, live music, and an afternoon rodeo.

Rain during the early hours on Saturday did not prevent a tractor pull later Saturday at the Wilmington Bible Baptist Church’s Fall Family Weekend event.

A corn crib — an alternative to a sandbox — was a popular spot Saturday at the Wilmington Bible Baptist Church’s well-attended Fall Family Weekend. Youngsters also had the opportunities for inflatables, a petting zoo, pony rides, a garden tractor pull and hayrides. Monday was the first official day of autumn.