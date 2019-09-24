Blan fest family friendly; no alcohol

BLANCHESTER — Police are sharing a reminder that no alcohol will be allowed at the Blanchester Fall Festival, which is set for Saturday in Dewey Memorial Park and includes live bands and other entertainment.

”This is a family friendly event, and in order to maintain that environment, there will be a police presence at the event,” said Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. “The Ohio Division of Liquor Control has not issued a permit allowing alcohol consumption at the festival.

“Since the event is being held in close proximity to a liquor establishment, the police officers at the event will exercise zero tolerance for open container and other liquor violations at the festival.

“We hope everyone has an enjoyable time at the festival, and wish the event every success,” Reinbolt added. “We also ask those in attendance to help make the event a success by not engaging in alcohol use at the site.”

