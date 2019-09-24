Clinton Memorial Hospital welcomes physicians

WILMINGTON — Clinton Memorial Hospital recently announced that Paul Prior, M.D., a board-certified OB/GYN physician, has joined the medical staff at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Dr. Prior comes to CMH with 20 years of experience in general and high-risk obstetrics as well as gynecological services and surgery.

Dr. Prior received his Doctor of Medicine degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus. He is board certified by, and is a member of, the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Prior is now seeing new patients at Pinnacle Primary Care on Rombach Ave., prior to the full opening of OB/GYN Associates of Southwest Ohio at its eventual Main St. clinic. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 937-283-2588.

Neurologist Timothy Schoonover, DO has joined the medical staff at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Dr. Schoonover practices with Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders (DCND) and will be seeing patients as part of Clinton Neurological Services in the CMH Professional Office Building.

He specializes in general neurology and has special interest in botulinum toxin for treatment of movement disorders and refractory migraines.

Dr. Schoonover is now seeing new patients at Clinton Neurological Services in the CMH Professional Office Building, Suite 207. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 937-283-2570.

Mark Shoreman, M.D., a board-certified physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, has joined the medical staff at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Dr. Shoreman comes to CMH with five years of experience in physical medicine, rehabilitation, and electrodiagnostic medicine.

He is board certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physicians and the American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine.

Dr. Shoreman is now seeing new patients as part of EMG and Rehabilitation Physicians’ at 596 W. Main St. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 937-395-8666.

