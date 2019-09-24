Blan FFA holds Night on the Gridron

The Blanchester FFA put on a night to connect with students, adults and many others in an agricultural way on Friday, Sept. 13.

Many members and officers worked a fresh apple cider station. They chopped up the apples into small pieces and crushed the apples for their juice. This station was a success — people were coming back for seconds and even thirds.

“This was fun to the very core!” said Rianna Mueller.

The chapter was very grateful to be able to use the Warren County Soil & Water truck which included information about the importance of soil and water and better educated visitors as they walked through the trailer.

Inside, there was a sandbox full of kinetic sand that had an over-top projection of a topography map that correctly mapped high and low parts in the sand.

The petting zoo was a huge success and we found that over 2,000 people walked through! As students interacted with the animals, they were also educated about them as well. Posters were set up at each animal which caught the visitors’ eyes with cute pictures, bright colors, and helpful information.

We would like to thank Caili Baumann for bringing a dairy calf and a goat, Bradley Brown for bringing sheep, Ashleigh Osborn for bringing a beef calf, Tristan Hedge for bringing chickens and a duck, Jillian Hudson for bringing a rabbit, as well as Felicity Hudson for her rabbit, and Emma Rumpke for bringing chickens as well.

This year’s Night on the Gridiron was very successful and definitely one to remember! We hope to see everyone back next year.

Thank you to everyone who participated in helping run the night and to everyone who came.

Blanchester FFA chapter members Madison Pembleton and Rianna Mueller serve Apple Cider at FFA Night on the Gridiron. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_IMG-0945.jpg Blanchester FFA chapter members Madison Pembleton and Rianna Mueller serve Apple Cider at FFA Night on the Gridiron. Courtesy photo