Wilmington police reports: Investigating thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 9:13 p.m. on Sept. 21, a 38-year-old Sabina male said his wife, age 37 from Hillsboro, had pulled up next to the pond he was fishing in — at the business at 3400 block of U.S. 22 East — and stole items from his vehicle. The victim reported his Motorola Moto 7 and a 10-inch Rockford Fosgate Subwoofer encased in a plywood box are missing. He stated the items value at or around $280. The victim did not physically see his wife enter his vehicle but heard a car door shut. He then went to investigate what was going on when he noticed the items missing.

• At 4:59 p.m. on Sept. 18, a 65-year-old male advised that he went into his residence — the 200 block of High Street — for a short time and came back outside to witness a subject known to him as a 34-year-old male stealing and riding off on his bicycle — a black Schwinn men’s bicycle valued at $200. The suspect was last seen riding the stolen bike in the alley next to a Prairie Avenue residence.

• At 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, a 47-year-old female reported her “Black Green Dot Visa” card stolen.

• At 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 18, a 62-year-old female reported a metal butterfly and a rain gauge were stolen from her residence at the 800 block of Willow Bend Drive.

• At 3:03 p.m. on Sept. 19, a 56-year-old male reported a 2” tall chef statue was stolen from his residence — the 700 block of West Locust Street.

• At 12:29 a.m. on Sept. 19, police received a report of a Motorola smartphone was stolen from the 400 block of East Main Street.

• At 1:31 a.m. on Sept. 19, police received a report of a LG cell phone being stolen from the 400 block of Belmont Avenue.

• At 6:46 p.m. on Sept. 21, a 29-year-old Lynchburg female contacted the WPD to have an officer respond to her house for a potential breaking and entering and theft at the 400 block of West Truesdell Street. The officer arrived at the residence and spoke with the victim about a back door that was tampered with. She advised the glass had been taken out and replaced. There was evidence glass had been tampered with due to some damage done to the exterior of the door. She also stated she had lost approximately $500 in jewelry, a PS3, and some miscellaneous items.

• At 9 a.m. on Sept. 16, a 38-year-old female reported two bicycles were stolen from the backyard of her residence — the 600 block of North Walnut Street. The bikes stolen were a Next Gauntlet Mountain Bike and a black/florescent pink Mongoose.

• At 1:12 a.m. on Sept. 20, police responded to a reported shoplifting that took place at a gas station at the 300 block of East Main Street. According to the report, police found a digital scale, a bag of suspected meth, and a bag of marijuana. A 34-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

