Clinton County Municipal Court judge hands down jail sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 16 and Sept. 20, 2019:

• Roger St. John, 27, of Midland, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (169 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. St. John must take part in supervised probation and write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Alexis Hughes, 38, of Morrow, trespassing, criminal damages, sentenced to 120 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $270 court costs. Hughes must have no contact with the victim, write a letter of apology to them, and pay $1,000 in restitution. A second criminal damages charge was dismissed.

• Harley Baker, 24, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, trespassing, sentenced to 75 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. Baker must have no contact with the trespassed location and write a letter of apology to them.

• David Valentine, 41, of Wilmington, trespassing, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 75 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. Baker must have no contact with the trespassed location and write a letter of apology to them. A second trespassing charge and a drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Samantha Floyd, 33, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Floyd must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them. Floyd was found not guilty of a second theft charge along with a drug paraphernalia charge.

• Dickie Hayslip Jr., 47, of Martinsville, domestic violence, trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. Hayslip must commit no further offenses for four years, complete non-reporting probation, and have no contact with the trespassed residence.

• Dusty Purdom, 40, of New Vienna, trespassing, assault, sentenced to 40 days in jail (26 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $270 court costs. Purdom must have no contact with the trespassed residence or the assault victim, and must not commit any further offenses for one year.

• Jess Colegrove, 42, theft, trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $270 court costs. Colegrove must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them.

• Bonnie Harrison, 29, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (19 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Harrison must not commit any further offenses in Clinton County for one year.

• Eric Ford, 29, of Wilmington, two counts of obstructing official business, sentenced to 24 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs.

• Barry Turner, 57, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Turner must complete 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them.

• Michael Simpson Jr., 32, of Wilmington, theft, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $200, assessed $135 court costs. Simpson must have no contact with the theft victim.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-6.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574