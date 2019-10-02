Dancers make a splash

The Cincinnati-based Pones, Inc. dance group delivered a dance performance Tuesday with live music near Lytle Creek at Hazard Arboretum on the Wilmington College campus. Their fluid movements were part of the schedule of events for the 2019 Westheimer Peace Symposium that had the theme “Water Justice”. Pones believes art can create powerful change, and Pones performers use their bodies to speak their minds. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.

Pones dance performers could not resist climbing a tree on the Wilmington College campus. Their guitarist for the performance joined the fun. As one of them pointed out, while they often perform outdoors, it’s usually in urban areas where trees are less common. While climbing, they were delighted to find a praying mantis also was upon the tree.