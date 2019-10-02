Wilmington police reports; Incidents of thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 10:14 p.m. on Sept. 23, a 64-year-old female reported her iPhone was stolen from her residence at the 500 block of Howard Street.

• At 12:54 a.m. on Sept. 28, a 39-year-old Clarksville male reported his green Genesis bike was stolen at the 100 block of South South Street. A 20-year-old Wilmington male is listed as a suspect.

• At 6 a.m. on Sept. 27, units responded to the 400 block of South Mulberry Street in reference to a theft of an air pump/jump pack from a vehicle. A 63-year-old male resident advised that he must have left his vehicle unlocked and someone took his red air pump/jump pack combo. The victim advised that it happened overnight and it was valued at $70.

• Police received a report of shoplifting at a Progress Way store at 4:21 p.m. on Sept. 29. Two Washington Court House subjects — a 32-year-old female and a 50-year-old male — are listed as suspects.

• At 6:16 a.m. on Sept. 25, a 63-year-old male reported someone took his air compressor and 12-foot level from his residence — the 300 block of East Locust Street. The items were later located in an alley behind a Locust Street gas station. Officers weren’t able to contact the owner immediately but took the items for him to pickup later.

• At 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 28, a 27-year-old male reported a Poulan chainsaw was stolen from his residence — the 100 block of West Fulton Street.

• At 7:37 p.m. on Sept. 25, an 18-year-old Geneva female reported someone stole $200 worth of miscellaneous clothing from the 600 block of Elm Street.

• At 9:54 a.m. on Sept. 28, an 80-year-old female reported a gazing ball yard decoration was missing from the front yard of her residence — the 600 block of West Locust Street.

• At 9:43 a.m. on Sept. 27, a 36-year-old female advised that she was over at her parent’s house as at the 500 block of Silverado Drive and that her phone was apparently stolen. It was seen in her purse in the laundry room. The phone is listed as a Straight Talk wireless.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_WPD-Badge-1.jpg