BPD: Domestic incident leads to crash

BLANCHSTER — A man is wanted for domestic violence after an alleged incident Saturday, according to Blanchester police.

At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday police were called to a traffic accident in the 100 block of W. Main St. Ptl. Kristen Jeffers was on foot patrol at the downtown Fall Festival and responded immediately, and was joined at the scene by Ptl. T.R. Smith, stated Police Chief Scott Reinbolt in a news release.

He said the investigation revealed that Denise Spear, 41, of Blanchester, was traveling eastbound in a 2006 Pontiac when she went left of center and struck a westbound Jeep driven by Marjorie Jones, 57, of Dayton.

Spear was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital by a Blanchester Emergency Medical Service ambulance, Reinbolt said; Jones and a passenger in her car were transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital by an ambulance from the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District.

“Further investigation by Ptl. Jeffers revealed that immediately before the crash, Spear had been involved in a domestic dispute with her live-in ex-boyfriend, Shawn Spivey, 45, at their S. Broadway St. residence,” Reinbolt said. “Spear stated that Spivey made threats of physical harm toward her and she fled the residence and was then involved in the crash.

“A warrant was obtained for Spivey’s arrest based on a charge of domestic violence,” said Reinbolt. “He was last seen in the City of Sharonville and remains at large.”

This accident occurred late Saturday afternoon. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_P1020052c.jpg This accident occurred late Saturday afternoon. Courtesy photo