Municipal court judge hands down sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27, 2019:

• Larry Cole, 60, of Wilmington, two counts of O.V.I., hit-skip, O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to 420 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from May 21, 2019 to Sept. 21, 2020, fined $3,150, assessed $270 court costs. Additional charges of failure to control, O.V.I.-high test, and a turn signal violation were dismissed.

• Joshua Arnold, 30, of Hillsboro, theft, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,250, assessed $270 court costs. Arnold must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $26.76 in restitution.

• Daniel Westrick, 26, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (173 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from May 18, 2019 to May 18, 2020, fined $950, assessed $270 court costs. Westrick must take part in supervised probation and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. Operator’s license destroyed. ALS vacated. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, a stop sign violation, and an additional O.V.I. were dismissed.

• Rachel Haggerty, 34, of Pleasant Plan, O.V.I.-high test, sentenced to 180 days in jail (174 days suspended), fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs Haggerty must take part in supervised probation, get an ORAS assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. An additional O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

• Richard Williams, 34, of Blanchester, domestic violence, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Williams must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $500 of fine.

• Ryan Poole, 27, theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Poole must have no contact with the theft location. An attempt to commit a crime charge was dismissed.

• Zachary Nichols, 25, of Wilmington, theft, resisting arrest, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs.

• Barrington Penick, 33, of Columbus, protection order violation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (52 days suspended), fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. Penick must have no contact with the victim except for court and must commit no further offenses for two years.

• John Malott, 34, of Washington Court House, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Malott must complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Joseph Haynie, 19, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Haynie must complete a three-day non-residential driving intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Lacey Wallace, 35, of Sabina, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Wallace must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

