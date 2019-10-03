A Breakfast ‘Brake’ for health

A heart-warming part of the annual Brake for Breakfast, which is a breast cancer awareness event hosted by CMH Regional Health System, are the young people from area schools who bring enthusiasm to the cause. Pictured is just a small portion of the youth taking part in the event, many of them clad in pink.

Event organizers started out with 1,000 bags with a Panera “Pink Ribbon” bagel and fresh fruit plus other giveaways and information on mammography, treatment, cancer screening resources and more.

From left are Dr. Robert McClure, a new radiation oncologist at the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center, and social worker Michelle Roth.