BPD; Search shows no drug at BHS

The Blanchester Police Department took drug detecting dogs into Blanchester High School Wednesday to check for illegal narcotics. The dogs also sniffed cars in the high school parking lot. “It is a credit to our school administrators that, as in year’s past, no illegal narcotics were detected,” said Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. The drug sniffing dogs were brought to the school under a contract between K-9 Solutions and the police department. K-9 Solutions is a private company in New Carlisle, Ohio that provides police K-9 training as well as drug detection services to private industry.

