Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Donato’s Pizza, 860 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 16. Critical: Black residues inside ice dispenser at soda fountain machine. Person in Charge stated will clean. Chemical spray bottles hanging on shelf with food. PIC reloated/corrected.

Cutting board on small prep cooler has staining. Duct tape inside top of prep cooler. Residues on thermometer, walk-in cooler. Chemical spray bottles hanging on shelf with food; PIC relocated/corrected. Light missing cover and bulb (1) nonworking above pizza make line. Sanitizer test strips not available. Manager Certification in food protection not available.

• Damon’s, 1045 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, Sept. 11. Ice scoop holder at ice machine had black residues; Person in Charge cleaned. Air freshener spray stored at ledge at bar area; relocate to chemical storage. Insert control device located above food equipment (panini press). Food handlers were not wearing beard restraints. Salad measuring cup (no handle in salad) and handle of ice scoop in ice bin at server area. Towels collecting water at bottom of salad prep cooler. Floor in walk-in cooler (cage area) had product spillage. Server area had beverage spillage at cup storage space.

• Elks Lodge #797, 2541 SR 22 East, Wilmington, Sept. 11. Critical: Black residues observed in icemaking machine. residues observed on potato cutter. Person in Charge to clean.

Manager Certification in food protection unavailable. Thermometer was unavailable in True 2-door glass cooler. Shelving is in need of repair (coating peeling)/rusty in True reach-in cooler. Screws in ice making machine are rusty. Light bulbs are nonworking in kitchen (7). Ceiling in kitchen has dust accumulation and water damage (Note: Ceiling tiles in kitchen need to be vinyl/smooth, not acoustic.

• Dealertrack, 3268 Progress Way #12, Wilmington, Sept. 11. Follow-up. AVI representative did not attend appointment time. Appointment rescheduled. License is not on display.

• ABX Air 1006 (hangar) Mkt C, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, Aug. 28. AVI representative did not attend appointment time. Appointment rescheduled.

• ABX Air-Main Market C, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, Aug. 28. AVI representative did not attend appointment time. Appointment rescheduled. Door on cold food cooler does not fully seal unless pushed closed. Representative repaired at visit.

• Airborne Express, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, Sept. 11. AVI representative did not attend appointment time. Appointment rescheduled. Airborne Express, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, Sept. 11. Cutting boards on prep coolers are stained with cut marks (2). Current copy of food service license is unavailable. Note: Fire safety tags are dated 2015 for fire extinguishers and Ansul system. Ansul system has red tag from inspection company.

• ABX Air-Admin-Market C, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, Aug. 28. AVI representative did not attend appointment time. Appointment rescheduled. Floor tile damaged near cabinetry.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Restaurant-Inspections.jpg