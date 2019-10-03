Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies received a report of alleged domestic violence and abduction taking place at the 1500 block of Clark Road in New Vienna at 3:58 p.m. on Sept. 29. The report lists a 59-year-old New Vienna female as the victim. The report indicated she had apparent minor injuries and the suspect is her boyfriend. No further information was listed.

• Deputies responded to a bar in Blanchester in report of a fight at 6:02 p.m. on Sept. 29. The victim — at 39-year-old Blanchester male — left the scene. Deputies later spoke with him and he claimed he was assaulted by an acquaintance. The report indicates the victim had apparent injuries and was unconscious at one point.

• At 1:16 a.m. on Sept. 29, deputies received a report of a burglary and trespassing at the 3000 block of Hale Road in Adams Township. A wallet was reportedly stolen from a 67-year-old male resident by their child.

• At 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, deputies received a report of a child’s 50cc four-wheeler and a small blue/gray colored go-cart taken from the 1-99 block of West Main Street in Martinsville.

• At 9 p.m. on Sept. 27, deputies recovered a dark blue 2004 Saturn Vue that belonged to a 63-year-old Xenia female at the 5900 block of State Route 730 in Adams Township. The report indicates the suspect is the victim’s grandchild.

• At 9:47 a.m. on Sept. 29, deputies responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle at the 1-99 block of Clarksville Road in Adams Township. Upon inspection, a used hypodermic syringe was located along with a bag unknown substance.

• At 6:58 a.m. on Sept. 28, deputies were dispatched to the church on U.S. 22-3 West in Wilmington, Union Township, for a reported break-in. Deputies found that forced entry had been used to enter the church and steal items. A baby changing pillow was the only item listed as stolen.

• At 10:16 p.m. on Sept. 30, a 40-year-old Martinsville male reported black BMX bike with red flames was stolen from his residence on State Route 28.

• At 10:29 p.m. on Sept. 30, a 48-year-old Martinsville female reported she found a relative in possession of an ATV the 5100 block of State Route 28 which had been stolen. On the same date, deputies also recovered stolen items that belonged to a 22-year-old Martinsville male.

• At 3:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, a 41-year-old Hillsboro male reported a household item was vandalized by an unknown subject at the 3500 block of State Route 729 South in Sabina.

• At 1:52 a.m. on Sept. 30, during a traffic stop around North South Street and West Street in New Vienna, deputies located narcotics in the vehicle.

