Clinton County judge hands down more sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27, 2019:

• Matthew Crawford, 40, of Batavia, physical control of a vehicle was intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Crawford must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine.

• Joshua Fisher, 41, of Wilmington, unsafe vehicle, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a “physical control” charge. Fisher must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. ALS vacated.

• James Wood, 29, of Granville, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Wood must pay $37.99 in restitution to the victim.

• James Morgan, 42, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $135 court costs. Morgan must complete 100 hours of community service and write a letter of apology to the arresting office. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Angela Ward, 39, of South Lebanon, driving under suspension, fined $250, fined $135 court costs.

• Heather Cole, 24, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, assessed $135 court costs.

• David Lloyd, 24, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-financial, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine and driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

• Katie Spurlock, 30, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Kody Huston, 22, of Martinsville, driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension-financial, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate was dismissed.

• Robert Johnson, 35, of Loveland, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Johnson.

• Chavero Raymundo, 51, of Dayton, driving under suspension-financial, fined $240, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Raymundo.

• Alyex Wahlberg, 20, of Crowne Point, going 90 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Wahlberg.

• Austin Kimball, 20, of Hillsboro, going 96 in a 50 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Kimball.

• Abel Despaine, 37, of Tampa, driving on a closed road, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Despaine.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-1.jpg