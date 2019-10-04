CMH to host open interview event

WILMINGTON – Clinton Memorial Hospital will host an open interview event and job fair for registered nurses, medical assistants, patient care technicians, CT technicians, radiology technicians, and more.

The event will be held at CMH in the Café Conference Rooms from 8-11 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. and again from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Individuals who are interested in learning more about full-time and PRN opportunities for are encouraged to attend.

CMH is hiring registered nurses (all departments, all shifts), as well as medical assistants and technicians who can work in the emergency department, lab, radiology, and other clinical areas. New graduates are welcome to attend.

Attendees should bring a copy of their resume and plan on 30 minutes for an interview.

Those attending should enter through the Professional Office Building at 630 W. Main St. There will be directional signage to the open interview event in the lobby.

For more information about CMH or to view current job openings, please visit CMHRegional.com.

