Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 13. Follow-up #2. Light nonworking in vent hood. Person in Charge stated repair has been submitted to maintenance.

Complaint received Sept. 9 claims carpet is wet, food is cold on hot bar and dead fly found in food. Investigated complaint Sept. 13. Discussed concerns with manager. PIC stated carpet was wet because hot bar was overfilled with water in steam wells. No flies observed in facility at time of visit. Temperatures at hot and cold buffet were at safe range at time of visit.

• Clinton County Farmers and Sportsmen, 301 Batson Road, Wilmington, Sept. 16. Critical: Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness is unavailable.

Manager Certification is Food Protection unavailable. Hair restraints unavailable. Furnace room walls are unfinished/walls are not in good repair. Electric outlet (middle floor of kitchen) is not secure. Note: Not able to look into locked box freezer.

• Generations Pizza, 100 Lowe’s Drive, Wilmington, Sept. 16. Critical; Verification demonstrating employees have been informed in when to report illness is unavailable. Sneeze guards were not in correct position.

Thermometers not available/nonworking in pizza make line and Pepsi salad cooler. Thermometer not available to measure internal food temperatures. Bulk container of sugar missing common name label. Shelf in walk-in freezer is not 6 inches above floor. Door seal damaged on pizza make line cooler. Cutting board on nonworking prep cooler is stained and has cut marks. Frost accumulated in 2-door freezer (dough). Microwave is not commercial or NSF (or similar) certified. Chlorine test strips are not available. Ceiling light bulbs nonworking in warewash area and near Pepsi salad cooler. Shelving in walk-in cooler has rust accumulations. Shelving in dry stock area dirty.

• Fiesta Veracruz, 37 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Sept. 13. Critical: Employee was talking on phone; did not wash hands before scooping ice into beverage cup at bar. Person in Charge to discuss handwashing with employees.

Bottles of flavorings missing common name labels at bar. Large container of cut vegetables on floor in kitchen; PIC removed from floor. Bottom shelf in bar area is less than 6 inches above floor. Door seals (2) on 3-door True reach-in cooler not in good repair. Light bulbs (2 sets) nonworking in upstairs dry stock area. Shelving surface is not smooth/nonabsorbent or easy to clean in dry stock area. Black residue on floor under hand sink at bar. Light bulb (1) nonworking in vent hood. Bottle of ibuprofen, cell phone, jacket and keys stored on food/near food on shelf in kitchen.

• Dairy Queen, 59 Gano Road, Wilmington, Sept. 17. Two previous violations corrected. Thank you! Critical: On the prep cooler in the kitchen, sliced tomatoes were 45°F, pickles were 46°F, and pickle relish was 44°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below).

Prep cooler in kitchen reading 44°F and inside was 48°F (Must be maintained at 41°F or below).

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 3.

• New Vienna 1st Stop, 101 N. South St., New Vienna, Sept. 17. Follow-up. Three previous violations corrected. Thank you! Critical: Plastic container on hand-dip ice cream used to store scoops is broken; plastic container needs to be removed.

There is no employee at this facility with manger Certification. Employees behind the counter have no hair restraints. Trash dumpster is overflowing, lids up and trash on the ground (trash pickup is Thursday, today is Tuesday). Please provide adequate trash storage. Dry storage area walls are unpainted plywood.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 9.

• Speedway, 900 S. South St., Wilmington, Sept. 18. Follow-up. Two previous violations corrected. Thank you! Food employees not wearing hair restraints. One employee has long unrestrained ponytail. Cracked floor tile in front of slushie machine. Floor dirty with condiment packets in-between counters by hot dog roller. Several refrigeration units/freezer units missing front bottom covering or they are loose.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 3.

• Cpl. James H. Smithson VFW Post 676, 1130 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington, Sept. 18. Wall in hallway has been patched; is not smooth/easily cleanable.

• Cape May Retirement Village, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, Sept. 18. Critical: Bucket of sanitizer solution fond stored on top of icemaking machine in AL servery.

Handle of tongs damaged. Dust accumulated on fan in AL servery. Floor tiles chipped in AL servery. Chemical/toxic material not properly stored; Person in Charge corrected.

• Cape May Retirement Village 2, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, Sept. 18. Food splatter accumulated on top of microwave; cleaned and corrected.

• Combs Bakery, 1221 Wayne Road, Wilmington, Sept. 18. Duct tape used as repair. Black residues observed on trays/rack in walk-in cooler. Wet mop was not hung up to dry. Floor/wall junctures have debris accumulations. Fan has dust accumulation.

