Wilmington Middle School is subject of social media threats

WILMINGTON — Extra officers were on campus throughout the day Friday after two former Wilmington City Schools (WCS) students made social media posts that alarmed some Wilmington Middle School students.

Families of all middle school students received an email from Principal Bert Martini prior to school Friday. In it he stated he wanted them to be aware of “some social media posts that alarmed a few of our students and were reported to administration. The report was fully investigated with the help of the Wilmington Police Department.”

The presence of additional officers was carried out to provide an extra layer of security on the campus, Bertini wrote in the email.

Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said Friday that WCS officials always take every threat seriously, and this one was fully investigated.

Wilmington Police are always willing to provide additional supervision at schools for extra precaution, said McCarty-Stewart, adding those are protocols the district takes.

Bertini concluded his email, “We are appreciative of the support of our students, staff, parents, and local law enforcement for the help they provide with maintaining the safety of our students.”

