Senior center gets new equipment thanks to HealthFirst

Through a grant award from the HealthFirst for Clinton County, Community Action was able to purchase updated commercial-grade exercise equipment including treadmills, stationary bikes and ellipticals for the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center. With the addition of the new equipment the exercise portion of the facility, located at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington will be open extended hours during the week and on Saturday. Clinton County residents age 55+ are eligible to use the exercise facility by becoming a member of the center. For information contact the center at 937382-7170.

Through a grant award from the HealthFirst for Clinton County, Community Action was able to purchase updated commercial-grade exercise equipment including treadmills, stationary bikes and ellipticals for the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center. With the addition of the new equipment the exercise portion of the facility, located at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington will be open extended hours during the week and on Saturday. Clinton County residents age 55+ are eligible to use the exercise facility by becoming a member of the center. For information contact the center at 937382-7170. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_IMG_7042-2-.jpg Through a grant award from the HealthFirst for Clinton County, Community Action was able to purchase updated commercial-grade exercise equipment including treadmills, stationary bikes and ellipticals for the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center. With the addition of the new equipment the exercise portion of the facility, located at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington will be open extended hours during the week and on Saturday. Clinton County residents age 55+ are eligible to use the exercise facility by becoming a member of the center. For information contact the center at 937382-7170. Courtesy photo