EC FFA 2nd at World Dairy Expo; attends OLLC

The East Clinton FFA Chapter attended the OLLC (Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference) where FFA students from all over Ohio come to surround themselves with leadership and cooperation and use these skills in their communities and homes. Students had the chance be involved in situations that could eventually become bills and laws. Grant Wisecup, Alexis Rolfe, Paige Bowman, and Coy Mckleskie attended OLLC this year

The East Clinton FFA Dairy Foods Team recently traveled to the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin, where they competed in the Central National Dairy Foods Contest. The team consisted of Paige Bowman, Caitlyn Borrageiro, Freddy Morgan and Van Frye. They competed very strongly, and their hard work brought them to place second overall in the nation. In addition to the team placing, Paige Bowman also placed 1st overall at the Central National event. The team traveled to Fair Oaks Dairy and also spent time at the World Dairy Expo watching the cattle shows and seeing the exhibits. Thank you to East Clinton, Great Oaks, and our chaperones for making this trip happen.