Man convicted for 1994 killing of Wilmington woman seeks prison release

WILMINGTON — A judge wants more background information before deciding whether to grant probation to an imprisoned man who killed a local woman in 1994.

Terrin R. Long, 56, pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter in March 2010 in a cold case that was solved through a DNA match. He was arrested in 2009 following an Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation case which led to his DNA getting filed in a forensic database.

The victim was 32-year-old Diana Crum of Wilmington, who lived on the second floor of the apartment house next to the East Locust Street railroad crossing. She was found dead in her apartment.

An autopsy showed she died by manual strangulation, Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Richard “Rick” W. Moyer said Thursday.

A hearing was held Thursday at the Clinton County Common Pleas Courtroom on a request filed by the county public defender that Long be released from prison.

As part of the plea agreement reached in early 2010, defense counsel and prosecution jointly recommended that Long receive a prison term of not less than 10 years and not more than 25 years.

In addition, it was stipulated that if the defendant were not convicted of a felony while imprisoned, then he shall be released from prison upon the filing of a request, after serving 10 full years including jail time credit. The sentencing entry also states that five years of probation will follow release from prison.

At his March 2010 sentencing hearing, Long was granted 217 days credit for time already spent in the local jail following his arrest.

At the hearing this week, Assistant Clinton County Prosecutor Andrew McCoy said prosecution believes Long committed no infractions while in state prison.

Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck said he always considers the agreements and recommendations of the two parties regarding sanctions as a very significant factor in making his decision, but he added he makes it clear he does not guarantee he will go along.

After noting that prosecution appears to agree with the public defender that Long is now eligible for release and probation, Rudduck observed from the bench there are various types of probation.

The judge said he wants a report prepared on Long’s background and also wants him assessed for possible admission into the STAR Community Justice Center facility.

Rudduck said if he does release Long into the community, there needs to be a plan in terms of where the defendant will live and what he will do.

STAR, which offers a behavior-modification program to its residents, can be used as a transition back into the community, according to the judge. Successfully completing STAR could be made one of the terms of probation.

The court’s Adult Probation Department staffer, Recovery Liaison James Crafton, will interview Long to assess treatment programming that might be appropriate if the court does grant a release from prison.

“I don’t want to set you up to fail,” Rudduck told Long.

Because of the judge’s desire to have more background information collected before he considers whether to release the defendant and have him go on probation, another court hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

A daughter of Crum anticipates making a victim impact statement at the hearing.

Terrin R. Long is pictured this week awaiting the start of a court hearing. He seeks release from prison after serving 10 years for involuntary manslaughter, an aggravated felony of the first degree, for the killing of Diana Crum of Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_t_long.jpg Terrin R. Long is pictured this week awaiting the start of a court hearing. He seeks release from prison after serving 10 years for involuntary manslaughter, an aggravated felony of the first degree, for the killing of Diana Crum of Wilmington. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal