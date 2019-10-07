WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 1:33 p.m. on Oct. 3, police were advised of a possible overdose at the rear of the car wash on Clark Street. Officers located a 44-year-old male who was being awakened by fire department personnel. The subject was having a hard time staying awake and kept nodding off. He was advised that he needed to go to the hospital to be treated for a possible overdose or be charged with disorderly conduct. The subject voluntarily decided to go to Clinton Memorial Hospital. Prior to being transported, a pat-down was conducted and several items of drug paraphernalia were located and seized for destruction. A spoon, rubber tie-off, and a plastic container with syringes were seized and marked for destruction.

• Police arrested a 28-year-old male for alleged domestic violence at 11:10 a.m. on Oct. 4, after being dispatched to a peacekeeping call at an East Sugartree residence. The report lists an 18-year-old female as the victim.

• Police received a report of possible child abuse. The incident was initially reported as an alleged sex offense. No further information was listed.

• An 80-year-old male is suspected of exposing himself to another male in the bathroom at a Progress Way store at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 30.

• Police charged a 23-year-old male with alleged disorderly conduct after responding to a reported drunk subject at a South South Street bar.

• At 11:12 a.m. on Sept. 20, police arrested a juvenile for alleged assault at the middle school on Thorne Avenue.

• On Oct. 3 at 3:11 p.m. a male called the News Journal, shouted an expletive, and hung up, according to the reportee. The caller’s name and number were recorded on Caller ID; it was a man whose name appeared in a recent court report in the News Journal. It was reported to police. The next day the same obscenity and a threatening message were left on the window of the News Journal office. Photo evidence was provided. There is a suspect.

• At 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, a 9mm firearm, multiple ammunition, and a book bag were stolen from the 100 block of Newham Street.

• At 10:54 a.m. on Oct. 2, police received a report of a burglary at the 100 block of Newham Street. A 34-year-old male is suspected of stealing miscellaneous tools such as socket sets and power tools.

• At 2:52 a.m. on Oct. 5, police received a report of theft around an East Main Street store. According to the report, a 34-year-old male advised a 29-year-old female approached him and offered to help the victim move his belongings. The victim accepted the offer and the suspect proceeded to “grab some belongings, throw them on the ground, push (the victim) off his bicycle, and rode away on it.” The victim thought at first it was a joke. The bicycle was described as a Gloss Purple with glow in the dark spokes and black handlebars. The victim stated the suspect may be in the area of East Birdsall Street. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

• At 10:57 p.m. on Sept. 30, a 47-year-old Leesburg female reported gas cans, a fireplace andirons with Haitian soldiers on them, and a core trimmer and blower were stolen from the barn at the 100 block of North South Street.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_WPD-Badge-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574